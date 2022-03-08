TRG Announces New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG announced today the appointment of Michelle Gardner as chief financial officer. Gardner has over 25 years of experience in the finance, accounting and business sectors. Most recently, she was finance director for Fujitsu America, and before that, a CFO with Venturity Financial Partners. Gardner previously held leadership positions in the finance organizations at NTT DATA and Hewlett-Packard. She began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and has extensive experience in the professional services, retail, telecommunications, software and nonprofit industries.

The appointment comes after the retirement of CFO Scot Dykema, who served in that role for nearly four decades. During his long tenure, he was instrumental in making TRG one of the most successful privately held agencies in the country. Gardner's hire continues the agency's momentum coming off several new business wins to begin 2022.

Gardner will become part of the agency's new leadership and management team that's tasked with guiding the agency into its future. In addition to oversight of all finance and accounting, she will help TRG manage the multiple financial challenges all agencies face today, from talent retention and compensation to maintaining profitability to fuel future growth. She will oversee all of TRG's accounting team and will report directly to CEO Glenn Dady.

"There were big shoes to fill when we began our search," said Dady. "Michelle is a savvy business leader with a track record of wins that led to growth, talent development and financial targets met. We are confident that her financial prowess and collaborative style are a perfect fit for TRG that will help us grow even stronger financially as we further evolve for the future."

"My belief that collaboration between all groups will lead to a stronger, more effective and financially sound organization was a perfect match with TRG's culture," said Gardner. "I am honored to be part of TRG and its brilliant future."

This newest appointment also signals the ongoing evolution at TRG, making its leadership team majority female. The agency last year named its first chief people officer, Nikki Wilson, and chief creative officer, Sue Batterton. Longtime principal Rhonda Contreras holds the chief collaboration officer title, another new role.

Located in Dallas, TRG is one of the largest independent advertising agencies in the U.S., with a four-decade record of building iconic brands. Fiercely independent since our founding, we remade ourselves in 2021 as a nonprofit-owned and people-run enterprise that encourages new voices and fosters diverse thinking. Our agency is owned (though not run) by a vetted, established nonprofit. Clients include Charles Schwab, Ram Trucks, Metronet, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, and many others. Find or follow the agency at richards.com or on Twitter at @TRGCreativity.

