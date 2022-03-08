Southern Living Announces Winners of 2022 South's Best Awards

Southern Living Announces Its South's Best Survey Results Revealing Audiences' Favorite Cities, Small Towns, Barbecue Joints, and More Across the South

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Southern Living announced today the winners of its sixth annual South's Best Awards, recognizing readers' favorite Southern destinations and experiences. In-depth coverage of the winners appears in the April issue of Southern Living, on sale March 18. To see the full results, visit: southernliving.com/souths-best.

Southern Living's South Best - April Issue (PRNewswire)

This year's survey results reveal the best Southern Cities, Small Towns, Family Getaways, Resorts, State Parks, Scenic Drives, BBQ Joints, Bakeries, Breweries and Cities on the Rise.

"No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that's why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South's Best," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "This year's deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves."

This year's awards also recognize the brave individuals and leaders of Mayfield, Kentucky, as our "Southerners of the Year." The story salutes their efforts to help their community rebuild after a tornado devastated their home late last year.

Highlights of Southern Living's 2022 South's Best Awards survey results are as follows:

CITIES

South's Best Cities Overall – The Top 10

Charleston, SC Savannah, GA Asheville, NC Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Charlotte, NC Birmingham, AL Richmond, VA

South's Best City on the Rise: Greenville, SC

TOWNS

South's Best Small Town: Beaufort, SC

South's Best Beach Town: Hilton Head, SC

South's Best Mountain Town: Gatlinburg, TN

South's Best College Town: Athens, GA

South's Best Lake Town: Lake Lure, NC

DESTINATIONS + RESORTS

South's Best Family Getaway Destination: Orlando, FL

South's Best Resort: Biltmore Estate (Asheville, NC)

South's Best Scenic Drive: Blue Ridge Parkway (NC/VA)

South's Best State Park: Grandfather Mountain State Park (NC)

South's Best Museum: US Space & Rocket Center (Huntsville, AL)

FOOD + DRINK

South's Best Bakery: Back in the Day Bakery (Savannah, GA)

South's Best Brewery: Palmetto Brewing Co. (Charleston, SC)

LOCAL FAVORITES:

Nashville: Hattie B's Hot Chicken

Austin: Torchy's Tacos

New Orleans: Po' Boys at Parkway Bakery and Tavern

BBQ JOINTS

South's Best BBQ Joints by State:

Alabama: Big Bob Gibson, Decatur

Arkansas: McClard's, Hot Springs

Florida: Jenkins Quality, Jacksonville

Georgia: Wiley's Championship, Savannah

Kentucky: Moonlite Bar-B-Q-Inn, Owensboro

Louisiana: The Joint, New Orleans

Maryland: Blue Pit, Baltimore

Mississippi: The Shed Barbeque & Blues, Ocean Springs

Missouri: Pappy's Smokehouse, St Louis

North Carolina: Buxton Hall, Asheville

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Joe's, Tulsa

South Carolina: Rodney Scott's, Charleston

Tennessee: Peg Leg Porker, Nashville

Texas: Franklin, Austin

Washington DC: Federalist Pig, Adams Morgan, DC

Virginia: Pierce's Pitt, Williamsburg

West Virginia: Rollin Smoke, Charleston

For more results from Southern Living South's Best 2022 survey, including the full lists in every category, visit https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best.

South's Best 2022 Survey Methodology:

An online survey was conducted by a third party agency, M&RR, among Southern Living audience, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South from July 2021 to Sept 2021.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms, as well as its TV show and Biscuits & Jam podcast. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living brand is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

