Sensory Cloud's FEND Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 FEND, the airway hydration that cleans the air we breathe, joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Cloud's FEND, a new daily hydration rite based on the scientific discovery of airway hygiene, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

An outcome of the science discovery that salt mists of precise size and unique calcium-enriched composition can be breathed into the nose to cleanse the airways for several hours of inhaled contaminants that otherwise fail to clear when our airways are dry, FEND has been designed to meet the growing hygienic challenge of the world we live in today. Using a proprietary mist of hydrating salts, FEND delivers hydration exactly where it needs to go — from the nose and sinuses, to the end of the windpipe. This strengthens the upper airways' natural ability to clean and filter the air, and lowers the risk of dirty air traveling deep into the lungs or back out into the environment.

"We are honored to be chosen among the world's most innovative companies," said Dr. David Edwards, FEND inventor, pioneering aerosol scientist, and longstanding Harvard University Faculty member. "When dehydrated, people face greater health risks on the breathing of dirty air. Dehydration dries out the nose, larynx and windpipe, which clean and hydrate inhaled air, reducing cilia beat, damaging cells, and amplifying respiratory droplets that carry inhaled contaminants — allergens, pathogens, and carcinogens — deeper into the lungs. To stay healthy, our airways need to stay hydrated. FEND is a simple non-drug, safe consumer solution to a problem we have been studying for 20 years at Harvard University and other research institutions around the world."

FEND has charitably collaborated with the nonprofit Next Breath to explore how the benefits of airway hygiene might practically reach low-income regions of the world where healthcare access is limited and respiratory disease is the number one killer.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Sensory Cloud:

Sensory Cloud is a Cambridge-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology and are the makers behind FEND. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

