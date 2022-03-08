pSemi Pushes the Boundaries of 5G mmWave Switching up to 67 GHz SPDT and SP4T Switch Portfolio Enables Wideband and High Frequency Applications

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, expands its RF SOI portfolio with the industry's first SP4T switches for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. Designed to enhance 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) systems and short-range connectivity, the compact and energy-efficient switches offer best-in-class insertion loss, linearity, switching time and power handling at FR2 frequencies. pSemi now offers a family of mmWave SPDT and SP4T switches to help designers simplify layouts and improve overall system efficiency in test and measurement, wireless infrastructure, satellite and point-to-point communication applications.

The Emergence of mmWave

With rising investments in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) devices and applications, mmWave frequencies are key to delivering faster data rates, increased throughput and lower latency in advanced communication networks. 5G mmWave and multi-band configurations introduce more complex signal transmission and denser antenna structures to support evolving cellular, satellite and unlicensed standards. Designers are overcoming these challenges by implementing phased array antennas and optimized RF front-end architectures to maximize signal strength and throughput without adding noise or loss to the system.

"Demand for enhanced streaming and augmented, virtual and mixed reality experiences are accelerating the commercialization of mmWave," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi. "pSemi continues to expand its portfolio of mmWave switches, digital step attenuators, beamformers and up-down converters, and to invest in technology that supports customer needs as higher frequency spectrum is released."

Broadband RF Switches Features & Benefits

Three UltraCMOS® switches deliver RF performance, reliability and size in multiple product configurations to best meet challenging mmWave system designs from 9 kHz to 67 GHz. Available in flip-chip die form, the PE42545 SP4T supports up to 67 GHz, and the PE42525 SPDT supports up to 60 GHz. Available in a small 3 x 3 mm LGA package, the PE42546 SP4T supports up to 45 GHz.

Low latency — Extremely fast switching for rapid transmit and receive data patterns in advanced communication schemes.

Energy efficiency — Highest power handling and lowest insertion loss to conserve transmit power and increase receiver sensitivity.

Wideband coverage — Best-in-class return loss with proprietary design techniques delivers RF performance up to 67 GHz.

Test & Measurement – a mmWave SP4T Case Study

The test and measurement industry faces the unique challenge of needing to stay ahead of the 5G mmWave technology learning curve to deliver advanced testing solutions. Equipment must support higher power handling, high linearity, low insertion loss and fast switching to efficiently pressure test scenarios up to 67 GHz under extreme conditions.

For test and measurement designers seeking to simplify complex broadband designs, a single PE42545 or PE42546 SP4T can replace multiple SPDTs used in cascaded filter bank configurations to reduce space and offer band-select paths with less insertion loss. Having access to scalable and reliable components ensures designers can easily adapt system designs to different band configurations as 3GPP standards evolve in 5G, 5G-Advanced and 6G.

More Information

For more information on these broadband switches, contact the pSemi team.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com .

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

