Lower Named to Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower , the multi-channel fintech aimed at helping consumers build wealth through homeownership, joins Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The fintech landed third in the Personal Finance category. This designation comes as the company continues their innovation to help consumers reach their homebuying goals.

The list honors businesses making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.

"Our founding team saw firsthand what a difference we could make on home buying. This transaction has the largest positive impact on a family long term, and that was central to why we started Lower," said co-founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "We're proud of the work our team has done to disrupt the industry and to be recognized by Fast Company solidifies we're moving the industry in the right direction."

Recently, Lower launched several new products to help consumers throughout their home buying journey. The first of its kind, lifestyle-based Home Readiness Assessment helps consumers determine the right time to buy for their unique situation.

"Timing is everything. Everyone tells you if you qualify to buy a home, but no one tells you if you should buy a home. That changes now," said Snyder. "The results may surprise you; this assessment challenges your thoughts and you may be more ready to buy a home than you realized."

The fintech also released their fastest application to date that gives users a real-time personalized rate, leaving them with more certainty throughout the process. Long gone are the days of providing every piece of information to get to your rate, as consumers navigate through four screens of simple questions.

"Consumers want fast, frictionless experiences they can access from their phones. House hunting is stressful enough, so when it comes to your mortgage, we want to be the best part of the process," said Chief Technology Officer Bill Kaper. "We're looking at this product daily to continue optimizing for the consumer."

Additionally, the company's new real-time rate engine delivers quick, personalized mortgage rates. Rate Builder allows consumers to toggle between prices, down payments, and term to explore what threshold they can afford when buying or refinancing.

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

