Copa Airlines the Leading Passenger Airline in Latin America and Buy Now Pay Later Payments Solution Uplift Launch Exclusive Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands continues international partner growth launching with Copa Airlines. Customers booking flights on Copa Airlines can now spread the cost of their travel over time in simple and affordable monthly installments.

Headquartered in centrally located Panama City, Panama and operating for more than 70 years -Copa Airlines is known for one of the most modern aviation fleets along with delivering award-winning on-time performance. Copa Airlines serves countries across North, Central and South America along with the Caribbean with more than 70 destinations across the Americas.

Copa Airlines passengers can utilize Uplift's flexible payment options by booking via web or mobile for flights from many popular destinations including routes from key U.S. and Canadian markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City amongst others, and Toronto and Montreal. From the Hub of the Americas® in Panama City, Panama, Copa Airlines offers direct service to over 15 cities in the U.S. and Canada and recently added a new route to Atlanta, Georgia. Uplift's flexible and affordable monthly payments are available for U.S. and Canadian travelers.

"At Copa Airlines, we are committed to offering our passengers a quality and dependable air service for their travel needs," said Christophe Didier, Sales Vice President at Copa Airlines. "By now providing Uplift's monthly payment options this is yet another service for our passengers and we are thrilled with this new relationship with Uplift, the premier provider of BNPL in travel."

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Copa Airlines website, customers can now use Uplift's flexible payment options with an easy online application and quick decision. Customers see the total cost of their trip upfront and select 3, 6 or 11 monthly installments.

With Uplift's easy installments, consumers can book travel now and spread the cost of the flights over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full at booking. There are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can begin before customers complete their payments. Surprise-free monthly payments also give customers the opportunity to see how an upgraded travel experience with Copa Business or Economy Extra can be more easily accessible for just a few additional dollars a month.

"Copa Airlines has a long history of providing excellent customer service and consistent growth across the Americas via their dynamic Hub of the Americas in Panama City," said Tom Botts Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift. "Uplift is pleased to continue our expansion into Latin America by offering Copa's customers the ability to travel with easy and affordable monthly payment installments."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Copa Airlines.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. Operating for more than 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent's leading hub. It has one of the industry's newest and most modern fleets of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9, serving countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, and consistently delivers on-time performance of above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in eight different currencies, use Web Check-in, and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com .

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

