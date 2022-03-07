ANTIDOTE HEALTH LAUNCHES MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC TO SERVE PATIENTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES FROM THE COMFORT OF THEIR HOMES The new program will provide medication management, patient education and treatment for a variety of mental illnesses.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading telehealth provider Antidote Health has announced the extension of their product offerings to include a service solely focused on mental health. Providing high-quality care and comfort directly from their devices, the platform's new Mental Health Clinic will offer patients medication management and treatment for Depression, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, PTSD, OCD and Insomnia Disorder.

Antidote Health Launches Mental Health Clinic to Serve Patients Across the United States from the Comfort of Their Homes (PRNewswire)

In order to treat patients efficiently and successfully within this new program, Antidote Health and its clinicians will utilize an approach called Enhanced Evidence Based Care. Proven to be twice as effective as traditional care, this patient-centric method measures clinical symptoms throughout the process and treatment, identifying specific patterns to address and overcome. In addition to this process, Antidote Health will provide patient education from expert psychologists.

As one in five adults in the United States live with at least one mental illness, Antidote Health recognized the urgency of offering a service to new and existing users dedicated to mental health treatment and education. Beginning with a comprehensive intake assessment, users interested in the Mental Health Clinic can opt for a one-time appointment or ongoing care scheduled for every three weeks.

"We're excited to add this fundamental clinic to our service offerings," says Head of Antidote Health's Mental Health Clinic, Marc Miresco, MD. "Antidote Health will be able to serve even more patients across the United States from the comfort of their own homes. With our digital user experience, patients will be able to access the clinic and attend appointments with our practitioners and doctors from anywhere at any time."

Antidote Health's telemedicine services directly address the needs of patients who may need supplementary healthcare and want a high-quality solution from the comfort of their home. This also applies to uninsured patients or people who may be geographically distant from quality care. With Antidote Health, services are priced lower than many insurance copayments and deductibles.

For more information on Mental Health Care Services, please visit https://www.antidotehealth.ai/mental-health-care-services

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right. Our services democratize access, delivering care for the whole family for a single price. We work with businesses of any size, non-profits, and individuals. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary and chronic care services, 24/7/365. Antidote Health is available to more than 60 percent of the U.S. population. For more information and to see what our users think, visit: www.antidotehealth.ai



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antidote Health