Perigon Wealth Management Announces Significant Leadership Team Expansion to Align with Continued Robust Growth in RIA Acquisitions and Recruiting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and $3.6 billion in client assets, today announced a significant expansion of its executive leadership team to align with its ongoing robust growth through both acquisitions of independent RIA firms as well as recruiting of successful and experienced financial advisors.

Perigon's new senior leadership team additions include Stephen Colavito, Chief Investment Officer; Courtney Holt, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of People; and Beth Bosworth, Head of Wealth Planning; both Mr. Colavito and Ms. Bosworth are financial advisors. They each previously served in executive positions at Lakeview Capital Partners.

Arthur Ambarik, CEO of Perigon Wealth Management, said, "We're excited to kick off 2022 with a significant expansion of our senior leadership team that brings together some of the most talented people in the wealth management space. It's a pleasure to welcome Stephen, Courtney and Beth to Perigon, who share the rest of our firm's passion for promoting the growth and success of our financial advisors. Each of these new additions to our organization brings an exceptional level of experience, and I look forward to all that we can achieve together, for this year and beyond."

Along with the senior leadership, Perigon brought on two additional advisors in the Atlanta metro area, resulting in a team of five professionals supporting the Perigon Atlanta hub.

Ambarik concluded, "We're pleased to welcome not only strong leadership, but also excellent new advisors to Perigon's community of financial advisors in the Atlanta area. The accelerated growth that we have generated as a firm is very much a function of our ability to embrace the widest possible spectrum of acquisition and affiliation approaches. From change of control acquisitions to minority stake acquisitions of independent financial advisor businesses, to recruiting financial advisors as independent contractors or W2 employees, we are well-positioned to lead the industry in flexibility and commitment to advisor and client service."

Acquisition of Matthai Capital Management



In a related move, Perigon also announced the acquisition of Matthai Capital Management, an independent RIA headquartered in Baltimore. Launched and led by George Matthai, the firm specializes in serving ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals and families across the country, creating a strong foundation for Perigon's continued expansion in the multifamily office segment going forward.

Mr. Matthai said, "We searched for a partner who could help us scale our offerings, while increasing the breadth and depth of the services we provide our clients. Perigon's innovative technology, impressive practice management tools and robust asset management solutions were exactly what we were looking for. The creativity, flexibility and personal approach they took to structuring our deal confirmed they were the right choice for us."

Ambarik added, "Our partnership with Matthai Capital Management will greatly benefit both firms. George and his team have built an impressive business over the past decades, taking exceptional care of their clients. We will provide George and his team with all the tools and resources they need to succeed into the future. They, in turn, give Perigon additional exposure to the family office segment, a strategic growth area for us as we look to take advantage of the confluence of strong investment potential and the surging intergenerational transfers of wealth happening across the country."

About Perigon Wealth Management

Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent RIA firm that provides clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With over $3 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

About Matthai Capital Management

Matthai Capital Management is an independent registered investment advisor with over 30 years of experience providing a complete investment solution to independent trustees who oversee various types of trusts. The firm manages portfolios with a core philosophy called enhanced indexing, an investment strategy that combines the advantages of regular indexing with a method that identifies those securities proven to have higher expected returns. The firm's administrative services are designed to aid the trustee in fulfilling their fiduciary responsibility through, among other things, clear and voluminous investment reporting in an efficient and response-driven manner.

