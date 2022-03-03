PATHPOINT LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE E&S OFFERING FOR RESTAURANTS

SAN FRANCISCO , March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathpoint, the insurance industry's first self-service E&S technology platform, today announced the release of its new Restaurants offering, giving agents the opportunity to access comprehensive non-admitted coverage solutions for restaurant owners.

Pathpoint's Restaurants product covers any restaurants operated by concessionaries, including BYOB establishments, restaurants that don't serve alcoholic beverages, and those with alcohol sales less than 75% of total sales. Appetite includes general liability from $500k - $2M and property TIV up to $2.5mm.

"Adding restaurants to our product offering continues to fuel growth at Pathpoint and aligns with our objective of being the fastest and easiest way for retail agents to place small commercial E&S," said Alex Bargmann, Pathpoint's CEO and co-founder. "We spend a lot of time with agency clients and market partners to figure out what products to focus on bringing online first. Adding restaurants is just the start of some of this hard work paying off for our partners."

Like all Pathpoint offerings, the Restaurants product is delivered through Pathpoint's market-leading online platform, with Pathpoint serving as the surplus lines agent and handling all servicing and compliance on the back-end. Pathpoint's Restaurants offering launches in all US states except D.C.

Pathpoint experienced significant expansion over the last year, including 400% year-over-year growth over the course of 2021. In that time, the company also added two more carriers to its list of partners and launched four products designed to help retail agents seamlessly access the E&S coverage their clients need.

About Pathpoint

Pathpoint, Inc. is the insurance industry's first self-service E&S platform. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to give retail insurance agents bindable quotes from multiple, A-rated carriers instantly for Contractors, Vacants, Lessor's Risk Only, Restaurants, and Cyber products. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, visit www.pathpoint.com .

