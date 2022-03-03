MIT Sloan and Universidad del Pacífico launch new data analytics and business innovation certificate program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 crisis has illustrated the need for a better understanding and management of the multitude of available data sources to drive decision making. For businesses and organizations to be able to thrive in the current environment, they will need to take advantage of this information to innovate and seek out new opportunities. A highly skilled work force with the knowledge to lead this change is the first opportunity. For managers in Peru and the Andean region, the MIT Sloan School of Management is partnering with Universidad del Pacífico to design a Data Analytics and Business Innovation Certificate within Universidad del Pacífico's Executive MBA program. The program is MIT Sloan's first partnership with a university in Peru.

Enhanced knowledge sharing for managers is vital for the Peruvian economy to accelerate growth and promote shared prosperity for all sectors. "MIT Sloan's relationship with Peru started several years ago with our MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP) team. This engagement presented opportunities to create a future through designing strategies with measurable and sustainable results. Complementing Peru's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the timing is ideal for MIT Sloan to continue our relationship and partner with a leading university in the country to help accelerate the growth of future business leaders," says MIT Sloan Assistant Dean of Global Programs David V. Capodilupo.

Giuliana Leguía, Director of Universidad del Pacífico Business School, pointed out that "the university is proud to announce this alliance with MIT Sloan because it means being able to collaborate with an institution that, like Pacífico Business School, is committed to training responsible leaders who generate positive change in society but also because it means that, hand-in-hand with the best in the world, we can help Peruvian professionals enhance those skills in management, data analysis, and innovation necessary to lead, from a different perspective, the transformation that both their organizations and the country demand."

Lee Ullmann, Senior Director of the MIT Sloan Latin America Office, adds, "Peru is an exciting place to be for MIT Sloan. Prior to the pandemic, there was a great deal of economic and social growth in the country. Education was key for the expanding middle class. We look forward to partnering with Universidad del Pacífico to offer a novel certificate program in Data Analytics and Business Innovation to accelerate knowledge in an essential area."

The new program starts in October 2022, with up to 45 students attending classes in Lima at Universidad del Pacífico. In the following year, students will take classes for one week at MIT Sloan in Cambridge, MA.

Faculty from Universidad del Pacífico and MIT Sloan will focus on data analytics and innovation in a range of areas such as retail, healthcare, mobility, banking, and operations research.

Graduates of the program will receive a master's from Universidad del Pacífico. Graduates will also receive a certificate from MIT Sloan for the MIT Immersion Program in Data Analytics and Business Innovation.

The certificate program is part of MIT Sloan's commitment to supporting the advancement of management education and practice in Latin America. Founded in 2013, the MIT Sloan Latin America Office strives to develop and nurture meaningful activities throughout the region, such as faculty and student visits, admissions recruiting events, and conferences.

