Mack Trucks Introduces Next Generation Mack® LR Electric with Improved Range and Capacity

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Trucks announced today that its next generation Mack® LR Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is now available for order.

Every Mack LR Electric model is equipped with a copper-colored Bulldog hood ornament to symbolize the vehicle's battery-electric powertrain technology. (PRNewswire)

The Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse model combines power, reliability and durability with zero emissions, offering customers a more sustainable option for refuse and recycling collection. Mack began serial production of the LR Electric in 2021 at its Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

"Mack Trucks, the market leader in the refuse industry, is also a leader in e-mobility, and this is another step forward in our ongoing electrification journey," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. "Customer feedback about the Mack LR Electric has been extremely positive, and we look forward to continuing to advance electrification to fulfill the needs of our customers."

The next generation LR Electric features 42 percent more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity offering an increased range. Featuring twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE™ suspension and Mack's proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Easily identifiable by a copper-colored Bulldog on the cab denoting the electric drivetrain, the LR Electric's vehicle propulsion is offered through four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged though a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. The four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

"Mack continues to make investments in e-mobility, and we are pleased that this next generation LR Electric further improves our offering," said Scott Barraclough, Mack senior product manager of e-mobility. "Our dealers also are becoming EV certified, so customers will have the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Mack and its extensive dealer network."

Mack has EV-certified dealers in California, Idaho and Montreal, Quebec, and many more are working toward achieving EV Certification status. Mack and Mack Financial Services also recently announced the Mack Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help customers better manage the purchase process for the Mack LR Electric model, and Mack also is partnering with all body builders.

VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan - the Mack Ultra Service Agreement. Qualified customers have the option to bundle a charger and associated installation costs into a single invoice, an all-inclusive offer that is unique in the industry. VaaS is offered as a five-year lease with single monthly payments and the option to renew.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement includes all preventive and corrective maintenance, excluding accidental repairs, Mack GuardDog® Connect uptime services, roadside assistance, battery monitoring and an industry-leading battery performance guarantee. GuardDog Connect monitors vehicle systems, including battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

When a critical fault code is detected, Mack GuardDog Connect proactively contacts Mack OneCall™ agents at the Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. OneCall agents support Mack customers by coordinating repairs and service with the Mack dealer network during planned and unplanned service events.

For more information about the next generation Mack LR Electric, please contact your local Mack dealer or visit www.macktrucks.com.

NOTE TO EDITORS: This photo can be viewed and downloaded at https://press.macktrucks.com.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 95,000 people and serves customers in 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to about $43 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com .

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

KIMBERLY PUPILLO

DIRECTOR – PUBLIC RELATIONS

MACK TRUCKS, INC.

336-662-1787

kimberly.pupillo@macktrucks.com

Mack Trucks announced today that its next generation Mack® LR Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is now available for order. (PRNewswire)

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. (PRNewsfoto/Mack Trucks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mack Trucks