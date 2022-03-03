Forbes names SouthState #30 of 100 Best Banks in America and Coalition Greenwich gives SouthState 16 business banking awards

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has received top honors from Forbes and Coalition Greenwich, including ranking number 30 of Forbes' America's 100 Best Banks listing and receiving 16 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand awards for business banking.

"When I started my career in banking more than three decades ago, there were approximately 15,000 banks in this country. Now, fewer than 5,000 banks remain in the U.S. To be selected as number 30 of the top 100 by Forbes is a distinguished honor," said John Corbett, CEO of SouthState Bank. "We have a vision of being one of the leading regional banks in the Southeast, and this award is validation that we are on our way to achieving that vision. We know our 1.2 million customers have lots of banking choices, and we appreciate them putting their trust in SouthState."

For the 13th year, Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on growth, credit quality and profitability. See the full article, which includes the methodology used by Forbes to rank America's Best Banks, here.

Coalition Greenwich, a leading global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, recognized SouthState with 2021 Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. middle market banking at the national and regional levels, as well as 2021 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for U.S. small business banking at the national and regional levels.

Among more than 500 banks evaluated by Coalition Greenwich, 13 banks, including SouthState, were determined to have "distinctive brands," which resulted in SouthState earning three 2021 Greenwich Best Brand Awards for U.S. small business banking.

"In recent years, a large part of SouthState's focus has been on growing our capabilities to support businesses of all sizes, from small businesses to the most sophisticated middle market and commercial businesses," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer. "As a result, these awards are significant to us because they demonstrate that our customers are pleased with both the services and the solutions we are providing."

In the middle market banking awards category, Coalition Greenwich awarded SouthState Greenwich Excellence for the Overall Satisfaction and Overall Satisfaction – South categories.

In the small business banking awards category, Coalition Greenwich awarded SouthState the following awards: Best Brand - Trust, Customer Service, Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business, Cash Management - Ease of Product Implementation, Industry Understanding, Likelihood to Recommend, Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction, Overall Product Capabilities, Overall Satisfaction, Overall Satisfaction with RM, RM Proactively Provides Advice, Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships, Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – South, and Overall Satisfaction – South.

Learn more about the Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Middle Market Banking and U.S. Small Business Banking and Best Brand Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

