FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.











13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended REVENUES



January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 28,212,000

$ 22,771,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES



8,511,000



8,011,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



446,000



386,000 RENTAL INCOME





199,000



187,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

35,000



25,000 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 37,403,000

$ 31,380,000



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 1,564,000

$ 780,000



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.84

$ 0.42

