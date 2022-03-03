Carothers Insurance Agency Builds on Historic Legacy by Joining Integrity's Leading Platform

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Carothers Insurance Agency, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the acquisition, Chris Carothers, President of Carothers Insurance Agency, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It's so meaningful to partner with a company with the longevity of Carothers Insurance Agency, which has been making a difference in its community for half a century," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Chris and his team focus on fostering personal interactions with every one of their customers. They have been incredibly proactive in the insurance community and bring a strong reputation for hard work. Carothers Insurance Agency can help us make our vision of innovating insurance a reality — all while utilizing Integrity's industry-leading technology and resources to fuel their growth. They have a rich legacy in Las Vegas, and we can't wait to extend that legacy another 50 years and beyond."

Founder Michael D. Carothers opened Carothers Insurance Agency in 1969, offering health and life insurance products to seniors in the Las Vegas market. His son, Chris Carothers, joined the team more than 30 years ago and has continued to build on his father's deep personal commitment to love and serve, while establishing a strong national presence. Under Chris's direction, the agency provides incomparable industry knowledge, resources and training to help their brokers succeed. Additionally, the business has expanded to include Your Insurance Agency centers — retail locations where brokers can interact face-to-face with clients, matching Integrity's focus on meeting clients where they are. Chris has also led Carothers Insurance Agency toward regional and national positions of industry leadership.

"Our agents and employees love to serve — whether it's our community, our industry organizations or our clients — and we feel like extended family with the people we serve," explained Chris Carothers, President of Carothers Insurance Agency. "We've already built a time-honored company. What we needed was a partner who matched our commitment to service and could provide the rocket fuel for thoughtful expansion. Integrity offers our brokers innovative thinking and systems to help them succeed while staying ahead of changes in the industry. We're proud of our past and, as an Integrity partner, we have the world-class resources we need to look to the future with excitement."

Integrity's partnership platform is designed to help successful companies like Carothers Insurance Agency reach their full potential. Integrity's infrastructure of business services, including finance, Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, legal and compliance, ensure partners are focused more on agents and consumers rather than on administration and back-office tasks. As an insurtech leader, Integrity offers robust technology-driven solutions for all stakeholders, encompassing data and analytics, proprietary customer relationship management systems, and quoting and enrollment solutions, as well as access to a industry-expert advertising and marketing firm.

To offer perspective and refine best practices, innovators and legends collaborate through Integrity's fast-growing partner network. These leading companies develop and optimize insurance and financial systems and help American consumers prepare for the good days ahead by offering life, health and wealth solutions.

Carothers Insurance Agency will also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Carothers Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Carothers.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Carothers Insurance Agency

Carothers Insurance Agency was founded in 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to provide Americans with a variety of insurance products to meet their needs. The company is committed to ushering in a new era of insurance with better education, updated technology and innovative resources that will ensure the ongoing success of their brokers and community. The brokerage has expanded its ability to serve by opening retail locations known as Your Insurance Agency, providing agents with a convenient way to meet clients face to face. For more information, visit www.carothersinsurance.com.

