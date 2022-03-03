CALDWELL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW TO HOST SESSION ON IP PROTECTION AND MONETIZATION OF NFTS at THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNER ASSOCIATION'S SPRING SUMMIT

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell Intellectual Property Law's Patent Attorney, Ed Mantilla , will be co-hosting a discussion at the 5th annual IPOwners Spring Summit entitled "Non-Fungible Tokens and Intellectual Property." Taking place March 9-10th, 2022 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA, the talk will discuss what NFTs are and best modes of protection. The event is hosted by Ed Mantilla, at Caldwell Intellectual Property Law, and Professor Brian Frye at the J. David Rosenberg College of Law, University of Kentucky.

Caldwell IP at IPOwners Spring Summit 2022 (PRNewswire)

Caldwell Intellectual Property Law's Patent Attorney, Ed Mantilla , will be co-hosting a discussion at the 5th annual IPOwners Spring Summit entitled "Non-Fungible Tokens and Intellectual Property."

About IPOwners Spring Summit

The 5th annual IPOwners Spring Summit is a one-day conference designed to discuss current topics and IP trends relevant to in-house attorneys while at the same time offering outside counsel information to enrich relationships and productivity with their corporate clients. The event in attendance will have speakers and IP professionals from a wide array of multinationals and corporations including Shell Oil Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Meta Platforms, Novartis, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and Google.

About IPO

Established in 1972, Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) is an international trade association representing companies, law firms, service providers and individuals that own or are interested in intellectual property rights. IPO is the premier association for IP professionals in all industries and fields of technology and advocates for effective and affordable IP ownership rights. The association offers a variety of services including supporting member interests relating to legislative and international issues, evaluating current IP issues, and providing educational services.

About Caldwell IP

Ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Company in the US by Inc. Magazine, Caldwell IP Law is a boutique intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services from inspiration to monetization. A modern law firm for cutting-edge solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 100% (38.2% higher than the industry standard).

Caldwell IP has a global presence with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Vermont, and London.

