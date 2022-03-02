Vehicle Acquisition Network Launching New Chrome Extension

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) will be releasing a significant update to their platform; this new feature will be achieved through their new Chrome extension. Dealers can expect to see the extension in play during the NADA Conference and Expo in Las Vegas on March 10, 2022.

Vehicle Acquisition Network's (VAN) latest Chrome extension will provide dealers with an innovative and effective way to interact with VAN and other platforms such as Facebook from a single browser. Additionally, this new feature will allow dealers to seamlessly add notes, content information, and view items at a glance directly on the VAN platform.

"Currently, there is a disconnect, and we want to integrate them, eliminating the process of having the dealers going back and forth," said CEO Tom Gregg. "Integrating VAN into the native websites is going to allow dealers to save time and work more efficiently within the VAN platform."

About VAN: Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) offers an alternative, affordable solution for dealers sourcing private party vehicles by identifying sellers and developing new relationships with untapped consumers in their market.

The Vehicle Acquisition Network team will be at NADA in Las Vegas from March 10-13, 2022. Be sure to visit booth 1864W to learn how our VAN experts help dealers efficiently source private party vehicles.

