Statement from Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. on Recent Sanctions Against VTB

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 24, 2022, the United States imposed additional sanctions relating to Russia, including targeting certain Russian entities. These sanctions included blocking sanctions against VTB Bank PJSC and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "VTB"). As a result, all entities that are owned 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, by VTB are also subject to blocking. VTB is also the subject of sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.

VTB is the indirect parent of Nevsky Properties Limited, a member of and 25 percent interest holder in EM Horizon Investments, the sponsor of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (the "Company"). The Company is currently evaluating the impact of the new sanctions on its current and future operations and will provide additional updates as soon as practicable.

About Emerging Markets Horizon Corp.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. is a blank check company focused on Central & Eastern Europe, Russia or the Commonwealth of Independent States whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by EM Horizon Investments, which is controlled by Riccardo Orcel, Nevsky Properties Limited (which is controlled by VTB Capital) and FPP Capital Advisers (an affiliate of FPP Asset Management LLP).

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Emerging Markets Horizon Corp.