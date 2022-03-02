SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF PROVIDING LIFE-CHANGING MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is embarking on the next era of its life-changing Medical Transportation Grant Program as it celebrates 15 years of providing free travel to families across North America. Through the program, hospitals and medical transportation organizations are able to provide round trip tickets to patients and their caregivers, easing the financial burden many face when it comes to receiving the critical medical care they need.

In 2022, Southwest® is donating more than $4 million in transportation to 76 grant recipients, which leverage a network of over 90 hospitals and medical organizations nationwide. As a thank you for their work in their communities and in celebration of the program's milestone, the airline also is providing organizations an additional 15 tickets to support other critical needs during a time of continued strain.

"Our Heart is focused on taking care of people and making life a little easier for families who are going through trying times in their lives," said Laurie Barnett, Southwest's Vice President of Communications and Outreach. "We are proud to continue providing this critical lifeline for patients and their caregivers because at Southwest we are more than an airline; we are your neighbor."

Since the program began in 2007, the carrier has provided more than $42.6 million in transportation in 46 cities across 28 states.

To learn more about the Medical Transportation Grant Program, including hearing from patients who have benefited from donated transportation, please visit the Southwest Airlines Community.

