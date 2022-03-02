LaiFug Launches Customer Appreciation Festivals To Celebrate 7th Anniversary

BREA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaiFug, a manufacturer focusing on pet home products, was founded in 2015, and its products have been sold to 3 million customers in over a dozen countries worldwide. LaiFug is currently approaching its 7th birthday and recently launched a customer appreciation festival to express gratitude to all its customers for their love and support for LaiFug.

The festival begins with the sale of products of all categories during the second week of March. From March 7 to March 13 , customers will be able to purchase LaiFug's most popular items at discounts of up to 20% on the official LaiFug website, with various discounts on other products as well.

In addition, LaiFug will have a special page on its official website, called the Fan Club, for users to discuss LaiFug products and brands, where they can feel free to post any feedback or suggestions about products and brands, or contact LaiFug directly if users have more comments they wish to leave on the LaiFug blog. LaiFug will also find on the First Three LaiFug users who comment in the Fan Club. They will receive a complete set of LaiFug pet products, tailored to their pet type. LaiFug strongly believes that the trust of its customers has laid the foundation for its success today, and that the foundation started from day one.

Since its foundation in 2015, LaiFug has been fulfilling its mission to connect pet products with home furnishings with its multi-functional LaiFug memory foam dog bed as well as to create a global brand. LaiFug dog bed is one of the most popular dog beds on Amazon and currently keeps a 5-star rating of over 5,700 on Amazon.

Since its debut in 2015, the LaiFug memory foam dog bed has attracted a lot of attention. "In the past, I just wanted to save money and buy cheap beds, but they never lasted until I found LaiFug," said a customer from the U.S. on Amazon. Similar comments can be found in almost all of LaiFug's other dog bed categories. LaiFug's various pet products have served more than 3 million adorable pets to date.

Devoted to its mission of connecting to the home furnishings and creating a global brand, LaiFug has been listening to its customers feedback. After realizing the great demand for quality dog beds, LaiFug introduced several dog bed products to meet the needs of all customers.

For example, the LaiFug Jumbo Orthopedic Memory Foam Double Pillow Dog Bed is available in 3 color options and 2 sizes. The suede cover is durable, chewable and removable for cleaning, and the cover can be purchased separately even if it is accidentally damaged. The LaiFug mattress is made of memory foam and high-density support foam laminated to provide both enough softness for your pet to sleep comfortably and enough thickness and support to prevent your pet's bones from deforming. Also the extra-large size and pillows of various heights can accommodate multiple pets resting together at the same time, and the dense waterproof fabric protects the sponge well for long-term use. The minimalist appearance and ultimate comfort reflect LaiFug's art of balancing aesthetics and practicality.

Over the past six years, LaiFug has always been listening to its customers. Having inspired by them, LaiFug has further expanded to products in other segments, including pet toys, pet clothes, wooden pet houses and so on, to meet their needs and provide all-round comfort and beauty in everyday life.

To celebrate and commemorate success of the first seven years and to look forward to many prosperous years ahead, LaiFug has also recently upgraded its brand concept to become closer to its customers and to create more value.

Looking forward, LaiFug remains committed to continuing its legacy of always putting customers first and fulfilling its mission of creating a global brand by providing all-round comfort and beauty for pets as well as becoming a leader in the pet home products industry.

About LaiFug

Making pets feel loved. Founded in 2015, LaiFug is a leading manufacturer of pet products sold to over 3 million customers in the United States and Europe. Since its foundation, LaiFug has been maintaining a 40% compound growth rate for five consecutive years. While LaiFug has grown into a global company with a wide range of products offered to meet the diverse needs of its customers, it has remained deeply committed to the pet sector and its focus on the value of pet home products has remained constant.

View original content:

SOURCE LaiFug