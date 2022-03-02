InventHelp Inventor Develops Home Build Measuring Device (DNV-289)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in the home build trade for many years," said the inventor from Loveland, Colo. "I thought of this idea to help make measuring and aligning components easier."

He invented the patent-pending MEIR TRUE ANGLE to help fulfill the need for a new type of measuring and aligning tool. The tool would be convenient and easy to use. It could provide a fast and efficient mean of measuring the pitch of roofs, rafters, staircase components, etc. Additionally, it would provide a high level of accuracy that would be easy to read.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

