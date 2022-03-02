Airbus Selects Belcan as Strategic Supplier for Engineering Services

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets, today announced that it has been selected by Airbus for a multi-year award as an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3).

Belcan and its partner Sogeclair, with their productive and enduring alliance of 10 years, are recognized once more as valued partners to Airbus to address the future technological, environmental and industrial challenges in the aerospace industry.

"We thank Airbus for continuing to recognize Belcan as a valued supplier by bringing our deep and broad aerospace expertise and long legacy of providing high-quality engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace industry," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan.

The multi-year framework contract, which was awarded after a highly demanding selection process spanning several months, will further strengthen Belcan's long-standing relationship with Airbus, which has continued through numerous agreements since 2002. The EMES3 award allows Belcan to support all divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates of Airbus across engineering, manufacturing engineering and customer services functions.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

Contacts:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Belcan