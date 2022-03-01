S&P Global Completes Sale of CUSIP

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that the Company has completed the sale of CUSIP Global Services to FactSet.

