Burns & Levinson Elects Four Attorneys to Partnership

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson LLP has elected four attorneys – Joanna Achille, Rodney Bedow, Katie Menard Dalton, and Lorraine Stark – to the firm's partnership effective March 1. Achille, Dalton and Stark are members of the firm's reputable Private Client Group and Bedow is a member of the Tax and Business Law Groups.

"These four attorneys have worked hard to distinguish themselves at our firm and to reach this important milestone in their careers," said David Rosenblatt, co-managing partner of Burns & Levinson. "We welcome them to our partnership and look forward to their continuing contributions as partners for many years ahead," added Paul Mastrocola, co-managing partner.

As a member of the firm's Private Client Group, Joanna M. Achille concentrates her practice on domestic relations law including divorce, child custody and support disputes, contempt actions, and pre/post nuptial agreements. She is a certified mediator and has extensive experience in interstate child custody disputes and DCYF removal and termination litigation. Achille is based in the firm's Providence, RI office. She earned her J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007 and her B.A. from Roger Williams University in 2004.

Rodney Bedow is a member of the firm's Tax and Business, Law Groups, where he focuses his practice on tax matters, including the taxation of business transactions, business tax planning, sales & use tax issues, and nonprofit organizations. Rodney has deep experience with a wide range of complex business transactions. He earned his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2011 and his B.A. from Roger Williams University in 2007.

Katie Menard Dalton is a member of the firm's Private Client Group, where she focuses her practice on domestic relations law, including marital planning (pre/post nuptial agreements), divorce, custody, paternity, child support, alimony, asset division, modifications, contempts, and restraining orders. She has more than a decade of experience handling high-net-worth divorces and high-conflict custody cases, including all aspects of litigation. Dalton serves on the Board of Trustees of the Greater Boston Stage Company. She received her J.D. from New England School of Law in 2006 and her B.S. from St. Michael's College in 2003.

As a partner in the firm's Private Client Group, Lorraine Stark concentrates her practice on probate and family court litigation, including divorce, paternity, child custody, alimony, will contests, representation of trustees, executors and beneficiaries, guardianships, and conservatorships, as well as pre-marital planning. Stark serves on the Boston Bar Association's Family Law Steering Committee and is a member of the MCLE Family Law Curriculum Advisory Committee. She earned her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2012 and her B.A. from Wellesley College in 2007.

