Titan America Brings Lower-Carbon Cement to New Jersey and Metro New York

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America has announced it is now distributing Type IL lower-carbon cement from its storage and distribution facility located at the Port of Newark, New Jersey. The only cement source in the State of New Jersey, Essex Cement is expected to sell lower-carbon cement exclusively by the end of 2022, sourced from Titan's network of cement plants.

This move is in full alignment with Titan America's parent company, Titan Cement International, which undersigned the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" Commitment letter in October, an initiative in which the Group aspires to deliver society carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

"Our customers are increasingly requesting low-carbon products, and we are excited that, not only are we able to meet their growing demands, but this shift is parallel to Titan's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of our products," says Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit. Type IL is a cement with approximately 15 percent lower-carbon emissions as compared to Type I or Type II cement.

Titan America is a leader in the "green" cement sector and currently the largest producer of Type IL sold in the US. Against the backdrop of the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and paired with the increase of building activity across a multitude of segments throughout the country, the outlook is a positive one for green solutions. Specifiers, including the transportation agencies of most states, have embraced the lower-carbon cement, and are increasingly requesting its use.

"Our sales are quickly moving to 100 percent Type IL," says Joe Tedesco, Sales Manager for Titan America and current President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Concrete Institute. "We see an increase in demand as infrastructure money is budgeted by transportation agencies requiring construction with the use of lower-carbon cement."

Type IL cement delivers a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, aiding societal goals of lowering carbon in the environment. With this shift, Essex Cement will continue to meet customer demand as the supplier of choice for lower-carbon cement in this market.

Titan America LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk,

VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

