NIELSEN MEDIA IMPACT ADDS STREAMING DATA FOR MORE HOLISTIC CROSS-PLATFORM MEDIA PLANNING

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) will expand coverage offered by Nielsen Media Impact (NMI), an industry-leading national media planning and optimization solution, to include streaming data from connected television sets (CTV). This NMI enhancement, fueled by Nielsen's Streaming Platform Ratings data, will allow advertisers, agencies, and media owners to better understand the full cross-platform audience reach of TV, digital, radio, print, out-of-home, and now even more robust streaming channels in their media planning scenarios.

Only Nielsen is able to connect all of these valuable audience measurement assets into planning and analytics tools, providing valuable insights across the full value chain. The ability to identify the incremental reach of streaming apps in the media planning process unlocks true, cross-platform media planning so advertisers can capitalize and reach consumers regardless of device.

With media consumption habits changing and a growing portion of viewing happening on streaming apps, it's critical for marketers to plan across the platforms that consumers utilize the most in order to reach the right audiences and improve ROI. According to Nielsen's latest The Gauge report , consumers are spending an average of 180 billion minutes per week streaming content. The addition of streaming data to NMI gives advertisers, agencies and media owners the most complete view of their plans' footprints. This enhancement enables advertisers, agencies, and media owners to find cost efficiencies and determine optimal media mixes to reach advanced audiences and better achieve business goals. Now, advertisers and agencies can execute against more granular plans and optimization models that showcase the full scope of investment scenarios across every media platform, enabling them to better reach their target audiences on the right platforms, at the right time, with the right message.

"Nielsen is committed to helping the industry make data-informed decisions about their media plans that maximize efficiency and drive results," said Jay Nielsen, SVP, Planning Products at Nielsen. "With streaming data from the TV glass now available directly in our media planning tool, clients can more easily reach advanced audiences and navigate the fast changing landscape with the confidence that they're spending every dollar as effectively as possible."

Nielsen is uniquely capable of providing app-level streaming data in NMI, which is fueled by Nielsen's Streaming Platform Ratings data. Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings provides a macro view of how consumers engage with various streaming platforms. Using people-powered panels and proprietary metering technology, it measures what content is streamed, the device used to stream and the streaming source application.

