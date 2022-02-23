InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Stabilize Items within a Drawer (DNV-268)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ensure that items remain in place within a drawer," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the STAY-BALIZER. My design can be used within a kitchen and other areas of the home or office."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize items within kitchen drawers. In doing so, it prevents items from moving or shifting when opening/closing the drawer. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

