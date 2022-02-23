Golden Grail Tech Pledges Responsible Path to Promote Products Directed at Kids and Tweens

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced its commitment to responsibly market its recently acquired Tickle Water and future products aimed at kids and tweens, with particular sensitivity to parents. The company issued its pledge as a message to all marketers that brand promotion cannot be at the expense and be detrimental to impressionable youth.

"Today, the power of parents is asserting itself in ways we haven't seen in recent memory, the global pandemic and school shootings are just two quick examples that come to mind, where their positive guidance is more critical than ever. As a result, marketers, brands and the messages they send are coming under more scrutiny by parents looking out for their children and that supports Golden Grail's strategy to re-introduce Tickle Water into the marketplace and underpin the plans we have for extending the brand to additional demographics. As a beverage company Chief Marketing Consultant and mother of a young son, I'm among those that carefully monitor what my child consumes, both nutrition wise and viewing wise and our company pledges to market responsibly and age-appropriately to our youth and asks others to do the same," said Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant, Golden Grail.

The Tickle Water acquisition and planned line extensions aimed to address a tween audience will be guided by responsible marketing that promotes positive attributes emblematic of the brand. Since its inception in 2016, Tickle Water has disrupted the flavored sparkling water segment by offering a healthy and enjoyable sipping option specifically for children based on the proposition that it literally "tickles" their taste buds. Tickle Water is a naturally flavored sparkling water free of preservatives, GMOs, gluten, sodium, sugar, calories and artificial sweeteners. Additionally, all products are certified OU Kosher. The brand aims to alter the beverage landscape for parents and children. Tickle Water was already a proven brand that formerly had a strong retail presence with availability at such national outlets as Walmart, Amazon, Duane Reade/Walgreen's, ShopRite and other popular retailers.

Our kids who have just endured three-years of a deadly pandemic that's impacted their physical and mental health. We have all been surrounded by horrific stories of 'death', sickness and horror," said Heit. "Our youth are always innocent victims and more severely impacted during such disturbing times. Case in point, the CDC reports that ER trips for adolescent suicide attempts soared in 2021 by 22.3 percent. Golden Grail is committing to send a positive message for impressionable kids who already face the overwhelming challenges of teen-hood, a pandemic, increased suicide rates, school shootings, alcohol and drug abuse and so much more to their fragile lives. We challenge other marketers for follow suit."

"We believe all marketers, the beverage industry included, should embrace fun, trendy, creative, eye-catching means by which to gain brand awareness and consumer attention. The message we support is that if you choose to market your brand to our youth, it must be done carefully, thoughtfully and age-appropriately. The company believes that brands that build their hype through showcasing reckless behavior such as portraying tweens getting drunk and behaving exactly counter to what rational and reasonable parents would consider is counterproductive and done just for the sole gain of popularity, aka sales."

"Whether it's a beverage company, a car company, or a tech company, Golden Grail believes that catching the attention of young consumers and gaining brand recognition should be guided by positive messaging and images. Marketing, creativity and boosting sales cannot come at the cost of swaying the young and vulnerable, down a dark path. Doing so is irresponsible, and clearly avoidable."

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

