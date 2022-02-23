Convey Health Solutions to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Issue 2022 Guidance on March 23, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) ("Convey Health Solutions" or "Convey"), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it will issue a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and 2022 guidance on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Convey will host a conference call to review these financial results at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on the same day.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants, referencing access code 637508; or via a live audio webcast that will be available on Convey's Investor Relations website at https://ir.conveyhealthsolutions.com. The earnings release and related materials will also be available on this website.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. Convey Health Solutions' administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. Convey Health Solutions' clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more about Convey Health Solutions, please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Ellich

ICR Westwicke

ConveyHealthIR@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Tom Pelegrin

Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer

mediarelations@conveyhs.com

