Buckle Up: 7-Eleven and Rocket League Go Full Throttle 7-Eleven gives consumers a cool new way to drive in the game and on the road with six exclusive in-game Rocket League customization items and a custom car giveaway IRL

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines! 7-Eleven, Inc. is collaborating with Rocket League – a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem – to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level. With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to drive in style. Plus, Slurpee® drink lovers can fuel up with the Blue ROCKETberry Slurpee drink with an exclusive cup that changes color on contact with a cold drink and is topped with a Rocket League ball as a lid.

"7-Eleven's social followers LOVE sharing their 'carfies' with us (AKA photos of their sweet rides in front of 7-Eleven stores) using the trending hashtag #CarsOf7Eleven and Slurpee-loving car enthusiasts have even organized unofficial car meetups in our parking lots across the country," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer. "So, it felt right to give car fans the chance to boost their ride in the Rocket League arena… While also helping us design… and potentially win… a Rocket League-inspired car IRL."

Take 7-Eleven Favorites into Overdrive

Vroom vroom – 7-Eleven's most iconic products will be hitting the Rocket League pitch through a selection of exclusive in-game items that can only be accessed by purchasing Mountain Dew, Doritos and select food and beverages products at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. Customers who purchase these items via the Speedy Rewards® or 7Rewards® loyalty apps , or through the 7NOW® delivery app , will be given a chance to unlock a code to boost their ride while playing the game. There are six unique items, inspired by real 7-Eleven crowd-favorites including an animated decal that looks like a classic Slurpee drink and an antenna and topper with a Big Bite® hot dog*. And as an ode to this ultimate collaboration, 7-Eleven has renamed its iconic Blue Raspberry Slurpee drink to Blue ROCKETBERRY for a limited time.

Introducing Model 711, a One-of-a-Kind Ford Mustang

What if these extreme customizations could translate to the real world? 7-Eleven fans will have the opportunity to help design and win a car IRL – called Model 711 – by choosing everything from a wrap design, rim color, seat design, custom grill, snack holders and even the scent (think a mouthwatering taquito or craveable cheese pizza…mmmm) simply by voting on social media. Car fanatics looking to influence the mods (that's gearhead speak for car modifications) for this exclusive car should keep an eye on 7-Eleven's Instagram and Twitter channels and visit 7-Eleven.com to learn more. One lucky customer will win the Model 711 car through a social media, delivery and in-store sweepstakes featuring favorites like mini tacos, chicken strips, Red Bull products and more**.

7-Eleven Sponsors Esports Competition

7-Eleven is also an official sponsor of the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), the world's premier professional Rocket League competition. The partnership includes naming rights to a North American Regional Event, the 7-Eleven Slurpee Cup, taking place on May 13-15, 2022 on Rocket League's Twitch channel and YouTube channel .

"Our collaboration with 7-Eleven is a first-of-its-kind for Rocket League and Psyonix, partnering with a retailer to offer our fans and theirs, unique content both in and out of game," said Phil Piliero, VP, Psyonix Co-Studio Head. "The color-changing Rocket League Slurpee cup is one that I'm personally excited for, and I know our fans will love it as well as the Slurpee themed in-game customization items."

For more details on the 7-Eleven Boost Your Rewards program and Model 711 sweepstakes, visit 7-Eleven.com. Gamers looking to win big can download the 7NOW delivery app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE

Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com , " Like " it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX™

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League®. Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2022 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

