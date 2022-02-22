Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Board engages Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to Explore Strategic Options to Increase Shareholder Value

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF; the "Fund") announced that it has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. ("Ladenburg") to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Fund, with the goal of increasing shareholder value. There can be no assurance that this exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the Fund entering or completing any transaction. The Fund does not intend to make any further disclosures regarding the strategic review process unless and until a specific course of action is identified and approved.

(PRNewsfoto/Vertical Capital Income Fund) (PRNewswire)

Inquiries with regard to this process should be directed to Ladenburg's New York office. Thompson Hine LLP serves as Fund legal counsel and legal counsel to the Board and will assist with the exploration of alternatives.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vcif.us.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income. More information is at www.vcif.us.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion in assets through public and private fund structures. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

Fund shares are identified by CUSIP 92535C104

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund