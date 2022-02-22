InventHelp Inventor Develops Germ-Free Exit (CBA-3857)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed people washing their hands in public restrooms and then touching a dirty door handle," said an inventor from Columbia, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a sanitary means to employ a door handle."

He developed the SANTI GRIP which creates and maintains a clean and sanitary environment. By ensuring that customers could exit public restrooms or use a gas pump handle with clean hands, this invention could improve sanitary conditions. It would be easy to use as well as install. Additionally, it could make a lasting, positive impression on customers and employees.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3857, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

