NTM Set for Success with Infor

HELSINKI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Finnish engineering leader Närpes Trä & Metall (NTM) has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to help unify and standardise its complex operational and manufacturing processes across the globe. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the system will be deployed by local Infor partner Midport Scandinavia, beginning at NTM's headquarters in Närpes, Finland, and then rolling out across the group's other sites in Russia, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, the UK, Canada and the United States.

NTM develops, manufactures, sells and maintains transport equipment for heavy goods vehicles and refuse and recycling material collection vehicles, engineered-to-order to meet the demands of a varied customer base. NTM recognised that it was unable to achieve comprehensive visibility across its entire business with multiple subsystems and silos of information standing in the way of optimum levels of organisational visibility, efficiency and agility. The company was looking for a solution to bring a commonality to its processes across all business sites, with the goal of unifying and standardising systems to create a platform for pursuing further growth.

Following a five-way competitive tender process, NTM selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, an industry-leading manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The solution's ability to handle complex processes and its industry-specific functionality set it apart from the competition, representing a truly global solution that can deliver the level of agility that NTM needs. A multi-tenant cloud deployment was also a crucial factor in NTM's decision, ensuring the business can benefit from continual updates with minimal administrative burden on the in-house IT team, as well as enabling the swift on-boarding of new entities.

"We have the best products, and now we'll have the best processes," comments Thomas Aspelin, NTM chief operations officer. "We pride ourselves on engineering excellence and wanted our systems to reflect this, able to manage the variety and complexity of our operations in every region. With Infor and Midport, we're confident we've chosen the right solution to meet the distinct needs of our growing business. It offers the industry-specific functionality that's vital for our organisation, as well as the flexibility that a cloud-based solution delivers. Not only are we laying the foundations for a wider programme of digital transformation across the group, we're also building a solid platform to support our ambitious growth plans, allowing us to work as one company, seamlessly sharing information to optimise operational efficiency and business agility."

"Our experience and expertise across the industry, as well as our long list of customer references, were key to our selection for the project," comments Jouko Hoikkala, Midport sales director. "By working alongside the teams at NTM and Infor, we made sure we understood the specific challenges NTM was facing, pinpointing how Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise could meet these challenges head on. Our partnership with Infor has brought together Infor's industry-specific cloud capabilities and our local service delivery to help make digitalisation a reality for NTM."

"More businesses are realising the importance of industry-specific functionality when it comes to ERP solutions, as well as the crucial role that digitalisation has to play in underpinning future growth," comments Juha Levo, sales director & country manager at Infor Finland & Baltics. "NTM's investment in Infor CloudSuite is the perfect example of this, helping the group to simplify and streamline operations safe in the knowledge that its systems aren't stifling its true growth potential."

About NTM

NTM was founded in 1950 by Lennart Nordin and currently has around 650 employees. It is an engineering company that develops, manufactures, sells and maintains transport equipment for heavy goods vehicles and refuse and recycling material collection vehicles. By adopting a goal-oriented approach to product development and quality, the NTM Group has evolved into one of the biggest players in the Nordic region. However, NTM's market reach stretches beyond the Nordic countries, with the company having a presence in the UK, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Poland, Croatia, the Baltic states, Canada and the United States. The group's parent company is based in Närpes on the Finnish west coast, and has subsidiaries in Sweden, Estonia, the UK, Russia, Germany, Poland, Canada and the US. Visit https://www.ntm.fi/en/

About Midport Scandinavia

Midport Scandinavia is a business-focused supplier of ERP and related business applications in the Nordics with the goal to make complex things manageable and easy to understand. Midport is a privately-owned company established in 2003 and is located in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Midport is an alliance and gold partner of Infor with 60+ skilled consultants, who specialize in discrete manufacturing, project industry (machinery & equipment), high tech, and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). To learn more, please visit www.midportscandinavia.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

