Forbes Names DENSO Among America's Best Large Employers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier with more than 17,000 U.S. employees across 14 states and 41 sites, has been named to the annual list of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes and market research firm Statista. DENSO was previously recognized on Forbes' lists of America's Best-in-State Employers in Michigan, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

"To be recognized by such a prominent business publication like Forbes for being a great place to work is an honor. But the credit goes to our employees, who are committed to making the world a better place through innovative, high-quality solutions for our customers and society," said Santosh Singh, vice president of North American Human Resources at DENSO. "While the list surveyed opinions of American workers, the award is a testament to our global culture driven by our DENSO Spirit values of foresight, credibility and collaboration."

DENSO employees, through a diverse set of skills, experiences and capabilities, work together toward the company's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all. Whether they work with legacy products or create new ones, every employee makes an impact at DENSO, for their colleagues, DENSO customers and the communities in which they live.

Forbes and Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

