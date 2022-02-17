Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter 2021 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

"As a result of investments we are making to accelerate growth, our services revenue grew 6% in the quarter, despite a very challenging supply environment. We are seeing an acceleration in non-GTV related services outpacing that rate, with Ritchie Bros. Financial Services growing 61%," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded "We are pleased with the momentum in our transformation to a trusted global marketplace. Total Inventory Management System (IMS) activations, the gateway into the Ritchie Bros ecosystem, increased a robust 89% compared to last quarter."

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million, compared to $48.9 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q4 2020.

In 2021, we updated the calculation of our non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Consolidated results:

Total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 6% to $359.4 million

Operating income in Q4 2021 decreased 28% to $52.5 million

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* decreased 7% in Q4 2021 to $83.0 million

Net income in Q4 2021 decreased 37% to $30.6 million

Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA) in Q4 2021 decreased 5% to $98.2 million

Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for 2021

Cash on hand at the end of Q4 2021 was $1.4 billion , of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV 1 in Q4 2021 increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

A&M total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 10% to $313.4 million

______________________________________

1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company presents both generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see pages 13-14 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue in Q4 2021 increased 32% to $46.0 million

In addition, total number of organizations activated on our Business Inventory Management System ("IMS"), a gateway into our marketplace, increased by 89% as compared to Q3 2021.

Full year highlights

Net income attributable to stockholders for 2021 decreased 11% to $151.9 million compared to $170.1 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 12% to $1.36 from $1.54 per share. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 3% to $1.94 per share in 2021 as compared to $1.89 per share in 2020.

For the full year of 2021 as compared to the full year of 2020:

Consolidated results:

Total revenue increased 3% to $1.4 billion

Operating income decreased 9% to $240.1 million

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* increased 3% to $323.5 million

Net income decreased 11% to $151.9 million

Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") increased 3% to $385.4 million

Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

Cash on hand was $1.4 billion , of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV increased 2% to $5.5 billion and decreased 0.4% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

A&M total revenue increased 1% to $1.3 billion

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue increased 20% to $158.4 million

RBFS revenue increased 46% to $47.0 million

Rouse revenue of $26.4 million was recognized in 2021, which was its first full year since its acquisition on December 8, 2020

SmartEquip revenue of $2.9 million was recognized in Q4 2021, which was its first two months since its acquisition on November 2, 2021

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)











































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

















% Change















% Change



2021

2020



2021 over 2020

2021

2020



2021 over 2020 Service revenue:







































Commissions

$ 126,135

$ 121,170



4 %

$ 469,718

$ 452,882



4 % Fees



118,653



110,485



7 %



448,041



418,714



7 % Total service revenue



244,788



231,655



6 %



917,759



871,596



5 % Inventory sales revenue



114,585



151,758



(24) %



499,212



505,664



(1) % Total revenue



359,373



383,413



(6) %



1,416,971



1,377,260



3 % Costs of services



38,756



39,270



(1) %



146,862



157,296



(7) % Cost of inventory sold



103,159



137,322



(25) %



447,921



458,293



(2) % Selling, general and administrative expenses



128,124



108,318



18 %



464,599



417,523



11 % Total operating expenses



306,866



310,521



(1) %



1,176,824



1,114,100



6 % Operating income



52,507



72,892



(28) %



240,147



263,160



(9) % Operating income as a % of total revenue



14.6 %

19.0 %

(440) bps



16.9 %

19.1 %

(220) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*



82,985



89,060



(7) %



323,472



314,514



3 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* as a % of total revenue



23.1 %

23.2 %

(10) bps



22.8 %

22.8 %

— bps Net income attributable to stockholders



30,595



48,856



(37) %



151,868



170,095



(11) % Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*



55,785



60,395



(8) %



216,107



208,660



4 % Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders

$ 0.27

$ 0.44



(39) %

$ 1.36

$ 1.54



(12) % Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*

$ 0.50

$ 0.54



(7) %

$ 1.94

$ 1.89



3 % Effective tax rate



26.2 %

25.6 %

60 bps



26.0 %

27.8 %

(180) bps Total GTV



1,461,492



1,448,832



1 %



5,533,931



5,411,218



2 % Service GTV



1,346,907



1,297,074



4 %



5,034,719



4,905,554



3 % Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate



16.7 %

16.0 %

70 bps



16.6 %

16.1 %

50 bps Inventory GTV



114,585



151,758



(24) %



499,212



505,664



(1) % Service revenue as a % of total revenue



68.1 %

60.4 %

770 bps



64.8 %

63.3 %

150 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue



31.9 %

39.6 %

(770) bps



35.2 %

36.7 %

(150) bps Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses



33.6 %

44.2 %

(1,060) bps



38.1 %

41.1 %

(300) bps Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix



92.2 %

89.5 %

270 bps



91.0 %

90.7 %

30 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix



7.8 %

10.5 %

(270) bps



9.0 %

9.3 %

(30) bps

Segment Overview



































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2021



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 198,729

46,059

$ 244,788

$ 759,303

158,456

$ 917,759 Inventory sales revenue



114,585

—



114,585



499,212

—



499,212 Total revenue



313,314

46,059



359,373



1,258,515

158,456



1,416,971 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—

13,780



13,780



—

52,301



52,301 Other costs of services



22,089

2,887



24,976



85,415

9,146



94,561 Cost of inventory sold



103,159

—



103,159



447,921

—



447,921 SG&A expenses



112,331

15,793



128,124



414,287

50,312



464,599 Segment profit

$ 75,735

13,599

$ 89,334

$ 310,892

46,697

$ 357,589 Total GTV



1,461,492

N/A



N/A



5,533,931

N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.6 % N/A



N/A



13.7 % N/A



N/A







































(in U.S $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Year ended December 31, 2020



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue

$ 196,703

$ 34,952

$ 231,655

$ 740,043

$ 131,553

$ 871,596 Inventory sales revenue



151,758



—



151,758



505,664



—



505,664 Total revenue



348,461



34,952



383,413



1,245,707



131,553



1,377,260 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—



14,614



14,614



—



59,982



59,982 Other costs of services



23,177



1,479



24,656



92,195



5,119



97,314 Cost of inventory sold



137,322



—



137,322



458,293



—



458,293 SG&A expenses



98,365



9,954



108,319



388,442



29,081



417,523 Segment profit

$ 89,597

$ 8,905

$ 98,502



306,777



37,371



344,148 Total GTV



1,448,832



N/A



N/A



5,411,218



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.6 %

N/A



N/A



13.7 %

N/A



N/A

Q4 2021 Consolidated Performance Overview

Total GTV increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q4 2021. GTV increased in the US and International, offset by a lower performance in Canada. We continued to see strong mix adjusted price performances across all regions as a result of a high demand for used equipment and lower lot volumes from a tight supply environment. In the US, GTV increased mainly due to a large single-owner construction event in Alabama which resulted in a dispersal of $35.0 million of equipment. We also saw strong year-over year performances at our Orlando and Chehalis auctions. These increases were partially offset by lower volumes sourced from our US strategic accounts in the rental and original equipment manufacturer sectors as high asset utilization, supply chain challenges and new inventory availability continued to impact disposition volumes. In International, we saw positive year-over year performances in Australia and France which benefited from the use of our new local satellite yards, offset by softer year-over-year performances in Europe. In Canada, GTV decreased as a result of the non-repeat of a large inventory package dispersal of pipeline equipment in Grand Prairie and lower volumes in our Western region. These decreases were offset by strong results in the Canadian agricultural market with the shift to online driving a higher number of events and a larger buyer base and increased volumes in RBFS from providing escrow services for private brokered transactions.

Total revenue decreased 6% to $359.4 million in Q4 2021, with inventory sales revenue decreasing by 24%, partially offset by an increase in total service revenue of 6%.

Inventory sales revenue decreased 24% as a result of a lower mix of inventory contracts, primarily in Canada. We also saw lower inventory contracts in the US offset by higher activity in Australia which contributed to the increase in inventory sales revenue in International. In Canada, the decrease in inventory sales revenue was mainly driven by the non-repeat of a large inventory package dispersal of pipeline equipment in Grand Prairie and lower inventory volumes primarily in our Western region. In the US, we saw lower inventory volumes across several auctions, partially offset by increased volumes sold through our GovPlanet business. In addition, Australia and the Middle East had strong year-over-year performances, offset by lower inventory contracts in Europe due to the tight supply environment.

Service revenue increased 6%, with fees revenue increasing 7% and commissions revenue increasing 4%. Fee revenue increased 7% primarily due to higher fee revenue earned from the continued growth in RBFS and from a full quarter contribution from Rouse, which was acquired in early December 2020. Fee revenue increased in part due to an increase in buyer fees implemented earlier in the year as well as a re-instatement of buyer fees at the on-the-farm auctions in Canada. These increases were partially offset in the US by lower fees on mix of lower proportion of small value lots, lower listing fees from lower online volumes, and lower document fees due to a decline in the total number of titled lots sold in the US. We also saw lower fees from our Ancillary services in the US and International as some sellers have elected to forgo paint or repair services driven by a strong market demand for used equipment. Commissions revenue increased 4%, in line with the increase in Service GTV of 4%. Commission revenue increased due to strong straight commission rate performances in the US attributable to lower volumes from our US strategic accounts, and a favourable mix of contracts in our GovPlanet business. These increases were offset by softer rates in GTV contributed by RBFS from facilitating financing arrangements.

Costs of services decreased 1% to $38.8 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower inspection costs in the US driven by lower inspection activity, and lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees. These decreases were primarily offset by an increase in cost of services as a result of the acquisitions of SmartEquip on November 2, 2021 and Rouse on December 8, 2020.

Cost of inventory decreased 25% to $103.2 million, primarily in line with lower inventory sales revenue.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 18% to $128.1 million. SG&A includes share-based payments of $6.2 million, non-recurring advisory, legal, and restructuring costs charges of $2.6 million, as well as SG&A from Rouse and SmartEquip of $5.8 million. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to higher wages, salaries and benefit expenses driven by a higher headcount, in part due to acquired companies, to accelerate our growth initiatives and our transformational journey to a trusted global marketplace. We also increased headcount to support enhanced financial controls and compliance. Building, facilities and technology costs increased due to higher licensing and subscription technology expenses as we shift to cloud-based solutions to improve customer experience, higher global travel expenses as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, and higher advertising and promotion costs for new tradeshow events and marketing initiatives to support new product launches.

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million primarily related to lower operating income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* decreased 8% to $55.8 million in Q4 2021 compared to $60.4 million in Q4 2020.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share for Q4 2021 from $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

On January 13, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 at 8am Pacific time / 11am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on February 18, 2022. The replay of the webcast will be available through March 18, 2022.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a world leader in asset management technologies and disposition of commercial assets. We offer customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Rouse, a leader in market intelligence on sales and rental equipment data; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform offering equipment lifecycle support and part procurement; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. Our suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. We also offer sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including future auctions and estimated GTV thereof, and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)







































(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,















% Change













% Change





2021



2020

2021 over 2020



2021



2020

2020 over 2019 GTV

$ 1,461,492

$ 1,448,832

1 %

$ 5,533,931

$ 5,411,218

2 % Revenues:



































Service revenues

$ 244,788

$ 231,655

6 %

$ 917,759

$ 871,596

5 % Inventory sales revenue



114,585



151,758

(24) %



499,212



505,664

(1) % Total revenues



359,373



383,413

(6) %



1,416,971



1,377,260

3 % Operating expenses:



































Costs of services



38,756



39,270

(1) %



146,862



157,296

(7) % Cost of inventory sold



103,159



137,322

(25) %



447,921



458,293

(2) % Selling, general and administration expenses



128,124



108,318

18 %



464,599



417,523

11 % Acquisition-related costs



13,971



6,014

132 %



30,197



6,014

402 % Depreciation and amortization expenses



22,977



19,337

19 %



87,889



74,921

17 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(125)



(22)

468 %



(1,436)



(1,559)

(8) % Foreign exchange (gain) loss



4



282

(99) %



792



1,612

(51) % Total operating expenses



306,866



310,521

(1) %



1,176,824



1,114,100

6 % Operating income



52,507



72,892

(28) %



240,147



263,160

(9) % Interest expense



(10,373)



(8,767)

18 %



(36,993)



(35,568)

4 % Change in fair value of derivatives, net



(1,248)



—

— %



(1,248)



—

(100) % Other income, net



527



1,583

(67) %



3,326



8,296

(60) % Income before income taxes



41,413



65,708

(37) %



205,232



235,888

(13) % Income tax expense



10,837



16,789

(35) %



53,378



65,530

(19) % Net income

$ 30,576

$ 48,919

(37) %

$ 151,854

$ 170,358

(11) % Net income attributable to:



































Stockholders

$ 30,595

$ 48,856

(37) %

$ 151,868

$ 170,095

(11) % Non-controlling interests



(19)



63

(130) %



(14)



263

(105) %



$ 30,576

$ 48,919

(37) %

$ 151,854

$ 170,358

(11) % Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.28

$ 0.45

(38) %

$ 1.38

$ 1.56

(12) % Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.44

(39) %

$ 1.36

$ 1.54

(12) % Weighted average number of share outstanding:



































Basic



110,558,905



109,553,256

1 %



110,315,782



109,054,493

1 % Diluted



111,620,283



111,058,161

1 %



111,405,674



110,310,984

1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)















Year ended December 31,

2021

2020













Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 326,113

$ 278,766 Restricted cash



102,875



28,129 Trade and other receivables



150,895



135,001 Less: allowance for credit losses



(4,396)



(5,467) Inventory



102,494



86,278 Other current assets



64,346



27,274 Income taxes receivable



19,895



6,797 Total current assets



762,222



556,778













Restricted cash



933,464



— Property, plant and equipment



449,087



492,127 Other non-current assets



142,504



147,608 Intangible assets



350,516



300,948 Goodwill



947,715



840,610 Deferred tax assets



7,406



13,458 Total assets

$ 3,592,914

$ 2,351,529













Liabilities and Equity











Auction proceeds payable

$ 292,789

$ 214,254 Trade and other liabilities



280,308



243,786 Income taxes payable



5,677



17,032 Short-term debt



6,147



29,145 Current portion of long-term debt



3,498



10,360 Total current liabilities



588,419



514,577













Long-term debt



1,733,940



626,288 Other non-current liabilities



147,260



153,000 Deferred tax liabilities



52,232



45,265 Total liabilities



2,521,851



1,339,130













Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:











Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares











authorized, issued and outstanding shares:











110,618,049 (December 31, 2020: 109,876,428)



227,504



200,451 Additional paid-in capital



59,535



49,171 Retained earnings



839,609



791,918 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(55,973)



(34,295) Stockholders' equity



1,070,675



1,007,245 Non-controlling interest



388



5,154 Total stockholders' equity



1,071,063



1,012,399 Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,592,914

$ 2,351,529

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)





















Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:

















Net income

$ 151,854

$ 170,358

$ 149,140 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:

















Depreciation and amortization expenses



87,889



74,921



70,501 Share-based payments expense



31,335



16,552



12,744 Deferred income tax expense



3,859



9,152



8,826 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(107)



2,453



(3,058) Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(1,436)



(1,559)



(1,107) Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,926



3,123



4,086 Amortization of right-of-use assets



12,832



12,240



12,280 Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment



—



(1,700)



— Change in fair value of derivatives



1,248



—



— Other, net



2,752



1,466



2,779 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



24,434



(29,134)



76,602 Net cash provided by operating activities



317,586



257,872



332,793 Investing activities:

















Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(170,976)



(250,039)



— Property, plant and equipment additions



(9,816)



(14,263)



(13,589) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



1,911



16,385



5,929 Intangible asset additions



(33,671)



(28,873)



(27,415) Issuance of loans receivable



(2,622)



(9,071)



— Repayment of loans receivable



1,108



3,227



— Distribution from equity investment



—



4,212



— Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment



—



1,700



— Other, net



—



—



(982) Net cash used in investing activities



(214,066)



(276,722)



(36,057) Financing activities:

















Share repurchase



—



(53,170)



(42,012) Dividends paid to stockholders



(103,797)



(91,737)



(82,535) Acquisition of remaining interest in NCI



(5,556)



—



— Dividends paid to non-controlling interests



(104)



(320)



— Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans



16,250



44,128



41,094 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(9,283)



(6,656)



(5,260) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt



(21,608)



21,431



(15,515) Proceeds from long-term debt



1,106,957



—



— Repayment of long-term debt



(5,328)



(13,711)



(76,282) Debt issue costs



(5,655)



(2,038)



— Repayment of finance lease obligations



(10,968)



(9,388)



(6,708) Net cash used in financing activities



960,908



(111,461)



(187,218) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(8,871)



16,950



5,171 Increase



1,055,557



(113,361)



114,689 Beginning of period



306,895



420,256



305,567 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,362,452

$ 306,895

$ 420,256

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Total auction metrics



































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,











% Change









% Change



2021

2020

2021 over 2020

2021

2020

2021 over 2020 Bids per lot sold *

29

23

26 %

28

24

17 % Total lots sold *

121,081

151,108

(20) %

493,371

543,342

(9) %

* Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result, GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income* Reconciliation

We believe that non-GAAP adjusted operating income* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our operating income for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results.

Non-GAAP adjusting operating income* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are significant recurring and non-recurring items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

In 2021, we updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our consolidated income statements.











































Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,

















% Change













% Change

(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

2021

2020

2021 over 2020

2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Operating income

$ 52,507

$ 72,894

(28) %

$ 240,147

$ 263,160

(9) % Share-based payments expense



6,160



4,553

35 %



23,107



21,882

6 % Acquisition-related costs



13,971



6,014

132 %



30,197



6,014

402 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets



7,895



5,622

40 %



27,960



21,098

33 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(125)



(23)

443 %



(1,436)



(1,559)

(8) % Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



2,577



—

100 %



3,497



3,919

(11) % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*

$ 82,985

$ 89,060

(7) %

$ 323,472

$ 314,514

3 %

(1) Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020. (2) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* represents operating income excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs

relating to mergers and acquisition activity during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, $0.7 million and $1.6

million of SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020 during the three

months and year ended December 31, 2021 respectively, and $0.5 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident

detected in Q4 2021 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, we have reclassified severance costs incurred in 2020 as non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant recurring and non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.









































(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

















% Change













% Change





2021

2020

2021 over 2020

2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 30,595

$ 48,856

(37) %

$ 151,868

$ 170,095

(11) %

Share-based payments expense



6,160



4,553

35 %



23,107



21,882

6 %

Acquisition-related costs



13,971



6,014

132 %



30,197



6,014

402 %

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



7,895



5,622

40 %



27,960



21,098

33 %

Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(125)



(22)

468 %



(1,436)



(1,559)

(8) %

Change in fair value of derivatives



1,248



—

100 %



1,248



—

100 %

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



2,577



—

100 %



3,497



3,919

(11) %

Related tax effects of the above



(6,536)



(6,155)

6 %



(20,334)



(20,544)

(1) %

Change in uncertain tax provision - tax effect



—



1,527

(100) %



—



7,755

(100) %

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*

$ 55,785

$ 60,395

(8) %

$ 216,107

$ 208,660

4 %

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding



111,620,283



111,058,161

1 %



111,405,674



110,310,984

1 %









































Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.27

$ 0.44

(39) %

$ 1.36

$ 1.54

(12) %

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*

$ 0.50

$ 0.54

(7) %

$ 1.94

$ 1.89

3 %



(1) Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020. (2) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders, excluding the

effects of adjusting items. (3) Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net income

attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding. (4) on-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs

relating to mergers and acquisition activity during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, $0.7 million and $1.6

million of SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020 during the three

months and year ended December 31, 2021 respectively, and $0.5 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident

detected in Q4 2021 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, we have reclassified severance costs

incurred in 2020 as non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA*

The Company believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period.

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:









































(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,















% Change













% Change





2021

2020

2021 over 2020

2021

2020

2021 over 2020

Net income

$ 30,576

$ 48,920

(37) %

$ 151,854

$ 170,358



(11) % Add: depreciation and amortization expenses



22,977



19,335

19 %



87,889



74,921



17 % Add: interest expense



10,373



8,767

18 %



36,993



35,568



4 % Less: interest income



(392)



(563)

(30) %



(1,402)



(2,338)



(40) % Add: income tax expense



10,837



16,789

(35) %



53,378



65,530



(19) % EBITDA



74,371



93,248

(20) %



328,712



344,039



(4) % Share-based payments expense



6,160



4,553

35 %



23,106



21,882



6 % Acquisition-related costs



13,971



6,014

132 %



30,197



6,014



402 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(125)



(23)

443 %



(1,436)



(1,559)



(8) % Change in fair value of derivatives



1,248



—

100 %



1,248



—



100 % Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



2,577



—

100 %



3,497



3,919



(11) % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*

$ 98,202

$ 103,792

(5) %

$ 385,324

$ 374,295



3 %

(1) Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020. (2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, income

tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income, as well as adding back share-based payments expense, acquisition-

related costs, and excluding the effects of any non-recurring or unusual adjusting items. (3) Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs

relating to mergers and acquisition activity during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, $0.7 million and $1.6

million of SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020 during the three months

and year ended December 31, 2021 respectively, and $0.5 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident

detected in Q4 2021 during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, we have reclassified severance costs

incurred in 2020 as non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs.

Adjusting Items Non-GAAP Measures

In 2021, the Company began adjusting for the following items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented.

The following describes the nature of these adjusting items recognized:

Share-based payments expense - includes stock option compensation expense, and compensation expense for equity classified share units, liability classified share units, and employer contributions related to our employee share purchase plan.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of all intangible assets acquired primarily from the acquisitions of IronPlanet, Rouse and Mascus.

Gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment – includes any gain or loss recognized for the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the disposed property, plant and equipment.

The following are additional adjusting items which the Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results.

Additional adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021

$14.0 million ( $11.6 million after tax, or $0.10 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, SmartEquip and the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.

$1.2 million ( $1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) loss due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.

$2.6 million ( $1.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs which include $1.4 million ( $1.0 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.7 million ( $0.5 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, and $0.5 million ( $0.4 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2021

$10.3 million ( $8.3 million after tax, or $0.07 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, Euro Auctions and SmartEquip.

$0.7 million ( $0.5 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to Q3 2021.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2021

$0.2 million ( $0.2 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to Q2 2021.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2021

There were no adjusting items recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020

$5.2 million ( $3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.

$1.5 million ( $0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2020

$4.3 million ( $3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO, of which $364,000 has been retrospectively recognized within share-based payments expense as an adjusting item. These severance costs were reclassified to non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs in 2021.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2020

$6.2 million ( $0.06 per diluted share) tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, of which $0.8 million relates to current income tax expense.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2020

There were no adjusting items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

View original content:

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers