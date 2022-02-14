Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announces that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") in the Company was held today at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168B, 0884 Oslo. The EGM approved all items on the agenda, including the authorisation to the board of directors ("Board") to increase the share capital in connection with a potential repair offering as announced on 19 and 24 January 2022. The minutes from the EGM are attached and are also available at www.nordicnanovector.com.

As previously announced, a repair offering is subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board, and (iii) the approval of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The Company expects to announce an update as to the implementation of a repair offering next week.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

