InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Installing Drywall Sheets on Ceilings (AVZ-1956)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I thought there could be an easier way for worker's to install drywall sheets on the ceiling," said an inventor, from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the POWER POLE. My design offers a structural, temporary, platform to aid in mounting drywall sheets to ceiling surfaces."

The invention provides an improved way to install drywall sheets on overhead ceilings. In doing so, it eliminates the awkward holding and maneuvers of heavy drywall sheets. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

