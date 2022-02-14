Senior Connect
Boston Scientific to Participate in 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in SVB Leerink's 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:20 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

The replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

Media:                                   

Investors:

Kate Haranis                          

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)            

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations                      

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation  

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com           

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

