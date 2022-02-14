BlueVoyant Enters 2022 with Triple Digit Growth Momentum and More Than 700 Global Customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense platform, announced a record setting 2021 and tremendous momentum entering 2022. The company added 299 new customers, expanded its global footprint and deepened its technological capabilities to better serve customers and defend them against cyberattacks. BlueVoyant has grown annual recurring revenues at an average of 117% since 2018; additionally, its 2021 growth includes:

Customer count increased by more than 80%, with more than 700 customers globally in 30 countries worldwide, spanning both large and small organizations

Number of employees increased by 130%

Number of partners more than doubled

Partners contributed to 50% of all new business, doubling year-on-year

Added presence in Hungary , Czech Republic , Poland , Belgium , Netherlands , Australia , Singapore , Sweden , Denmark , Switzerland and Germany

Expanded existing footprint in the United Kingdom (U.K.), Canada , and Latin America

"BlueVoyant has had the best year of growth acceleration in our history," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant. "The reasons are clear: the cybersecurity landscape is increasingly complex, and companies must address both internal and external threats equally. Our platform is designed to offer companies the capabilities they may need in both these areas. Our growth is a reflection that the need is quite real, and demand will continue to grow."

BlueVoyant continues to win industry awards, including being named on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors List . The company won the Microsoft Security 20/20 Top MDR team and was highlighted by Splunk in its announcement of its new security cloud. BlueVoyant is an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider (APCP) for Cyber Risk Management and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Gartner recognized the value BlueVoyant brings to customers by calling it out as one of eight Digital Risk Protection companies mentioned globally.

BlueVoyant made key acquisitions in 2021 to strengthen its product lines. In July, the company acquired Marclay to expand its presence in the U.K. In September, BlueVoyant acquired Concanon , a data analytics firm, to accelerate migration to and adoption of Splunk Cloud Platform. Then, in October, the 202 Group joined BlueVoyant to add supply chain illumination and non cyber risk capabilities to its external cyber risk assessments.

"BlueVoyant is a hyper-growth cybersecurity company, and that growth has accelerated in 2021 with our expanding distribution channel and alongside our enhanced sales and marketing team," said Paul 'PK' Kleinschnitz, chief commercial officer, BlueVoyant. "I am pleased with these results and thrilled that we are on a continued high growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond."

Trusted by Key Industries and Companies as a Valued Partner

In 2021, BlueVoyant deepened its existing partnerships, while adding new partners to grow its global footprint. Key partnership highlights this year include:

Selected by the American Hospital Association (AHA) as a preferred cybersecurity provider for its Cyber Risk Management and Managed Detection and Response Services in the AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider program

Named authors for Microsoft Azure Sentinel Deployment Best Practices Guide

One of two companies (with Amazon Web Services [AWS]) named by Splunk as ecosystem partners in Splunk Security Cloud press release 2021

Advanced Technology That is Leading Product Growth

Many companies lack the resources to adequately address their internal security concerns and the visibility and operational capacity to thwart external threats. BlueVoyant solves this problem by providing simplicity of cyber risk management through a "single pane of glass and single pane of control." Here are BlueVoyant's key competitive advantages:

Technology that enables massive scale

A cyber defense platform that analyzes five million data elements per second

Data processing and cloud operations in Microsoft Azure, Google and AWS, with BlueVoyant machine learning, AI and automations

Ability to leverage ~70 cyber databases in service to clients, with many proprietary data elements

Industry leading automated platform supported by cyber experts

Honors and Awards

"BlueVoyant will continue to invest heavily in our key lines of business," Rosenthal said. "We look forward to continued growth in 2022, hitting even bigger milestones and continuing to expand our global footprint, while offering the unrelenting client service and protection our customers and partners demand and expect."

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has personnel in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, Philippines, Canada, U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico and Panama. Visit www.bluevoyant.com .

