2023 Acura Integra Available for Pre-Order Starting Next Month

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation 2023 Acura Integra marks the return of an iconic nameplate to the Acura lineup and, beginning March 10, prospective Integra buyers can get on the list to be among the first to reserve* a limited number of production units when the model goes on-sale this spring. Customers can visit Acura.com/Integra to get on the list and be notified when reservations open.

Integra is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a six-speed manual transmission for unmatched premium performance, as well as the only liftback bodystyle to provide versatility at an attainable price point. Pricing of the new Integra will start around $30,000. More details on the model will be available soon.

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. The Integra returns to the Acura lineup for the 2023 model year. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

