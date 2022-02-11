TILSON NAMES DARRELL INGRAM CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, today announced that veteran telecommunications executive Darrell Ingram has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer and President effective February 14th, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Tilson) (PRNewswire)

After an extensive search process that spanned the country and with over 700 applicants, Ingram will lead Tilson's ongoing operational growth and oversee more than 600 professionals who design, build, operate, and maintain advanced network infrastructure for telecom carriers, utilities, and government clients across the country. Ingram will help lead Tilson's rapid growth objectives including Tilson's rapidly expanding engineering and construction self-performance capability and the hiring of over 400+ positions in 2022.

"Over the past few months, we conducted a nationwide search for a COO with the experience to lead Tilson in its next chapter of growth and success," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Darrell is a seasoned and trusted leader with a strong track record of leadership, managing growth, and solving customer problems and we are thrilled to have him join the Tilson team in this critically important role."

Ingram brings over a decade of industry experience leading customer focused, and results driven initiatives to deliver business transformation by driving strategic prioritization, applying technology to scale, and optimizing business processes. For the last seven years, Ingram has served as Chief Operating Officer at Nexius, a national deployment services company. In this role, Ingram managed a team of 2500+ professionals and successfully led the overall strategy and execution growing revenues 2-3X year over year.

"Tilson has a long track record of delivering trusted customer solutions and I look forward to contributing to a powerful mission building America's information infrastructure," said Ingram. "I'm joining an already fantastic team and look forward to working closely with Josh and the leadership team to help drive the company to its next phase of growth."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. To learn more about Tilson, please visit www.tilsontech.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tilson