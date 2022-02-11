Scali Rasmussen sponsors event for national nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ elders

The March 5 dinner at The Phoenix honors local heroes and supporters of the non-profit SAGE & Friends

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal boutique Scali Rasmussen announced its continued support for an event benefitting SAGE, a national non-profit serving LGBTQ+ older adults.

The March 5 event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Phoenix near Beverly Center, will honor longtime SAGE friend and supporter Bill Weinberger, a partner at the law firm Parker Milliken.

Also being honored is Vallerie Wagner, a local unsung hero for the LGBTQ+ community. Wagner runs the largest medical clinic in the country focused on serving both HIV-negative and -positive people of color.

"Vallerie is an amazing person, with a long history of activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS and the fight to end stigma and barriers to treatment for HIV positive people of color," said Jeffrey W. Erdman, a partner at Scali Rasmussen and a member of SAGE's national board of directors. "She's worked tirelessly for decades in support of the LGBTQ+ community and SAGE's mission. We're happy to have this opportunity to show our support."

To attend the event, or to become a member of the event host committee, please contact James Worsdale at 212-741-2247 or email him at jworsdale@sageusa.org.

SAGE serves as a resource dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ seniors and their caregivers through education, training and technical assistance. With a growing network of affiliates nationwide, including SAGE LA, SAGE strives to improve the lives of the United States' aging LGBTQ+ population. The organization provides advice and support for caregiving, LGBTQ+ inclusion and cultural competency, elder abuse and neglect, social security, Medicare and Medicaid, healthcare, financial security and retirement, housing, and HIV/AIDS.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit our website.

