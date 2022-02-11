Nordson Set to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400; XPEL to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NASD:NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (NASD:XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (NASD:XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15. S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (NASD: AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
February 15, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Nordson
NDSN
Industrials
S&P 500
Deletion
Xilinx
XLNX
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
PDC Energy
PDCE
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Nordson
NDSN
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
XPEL
XPEL
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
PDC Energy
PDCE
Energy
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
