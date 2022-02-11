EUTOP founder Klemens Joos appointed honorary professor

MUNICH, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the governmental relations agency EUTOP, Dr Klemens Joos, has been appointed honorary professor for Political Stakeholder Management by the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The certificate of appointment was officially presented to him by TUM President Prof Dr Thomas Hofmann on 10 February 2022.

Dr Joos has been a visiting lecturer at the TUM School of Management since April 2021. Among others, the goal is to continue conducting his master's seminar on the successful representation of interests in the complex decision-making system of the European Union (EU), which he had successfully taught from 2013 to 2021 as a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Business Administration at Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU).

Prof Dr Gunther Friedl, Dean of the TUM School of Management, on the appointment of Dr Joos: "With Dr Joos at the TUM School of Management we are doing important pioneering work in this area. His contributions have been building bridges in Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall." The full TUM publication can be found here: https://www.wi.tum.de/dr-klemens-joos-appointed-tum-honorary-professor/

The theoretical basis of the seminar is the standard work "Convincing Political Stakeholders", published by Dr Joos in 2016. In 1998, his doctoral thesis dealt with the significance of the increasingly complex framework conditions of the EU for business administration and the representation of companies' interests. In parallel to his commitment, Dr Joos developed the original company EUTOP into today's EUXEA Group.

Dr Joos on his appointment to honorary professor at TUM: "I am very honoured. I have always been a man of business and a man of science at the same time. The appointment to honorary professor represents the scientific recognition of the methodology on representation of interests I have developed with the central pillars of process structure competence, perspective change competence and process support competence. In the coming years, my efforts will also include advancing research and teaching in the field of science-based representation of interests in a complex environment such as the multi-level system of the EU through further scientific contributions of high practical relevance."

