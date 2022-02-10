ICR Partners Launches 3rd Party SMAxChange for Trust Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging 20+ years of trust industry and systems knowledge, ICR Partners has launched its SMAxChange. ICR's SMAxChange delivers custodial and trading data services from SMA managers for trust organizations running their businesses on virtually any trust accounting system and utilizing almost any portfolio management system provider.

The SMAxChange expands ICR's 3rd party investment solution by supporting the use of products that are not available via model delivery, in addition to ICR's already-established robust model delivery. ICR's SMAxChange offering currently supports fixed income, ESG and client-specific tax managed portfolios, in addition to other unique investment options.

The SMAxChange allows for an accelerated implementation timeline and a cost-effective solution provided by ICR, a proven trust industry investment solution firm.

As of this release, 3 trust organizations have been successfully implemented, utilizing 2 different trust accounting systems.

ICR Partners, with clients operating in 26 states and more than $280 billion in wealth assets, provides technology-enabled manager research, contracting, model delivery, and custodial support services to trust organizations. As an SEC registered investment advisor based in Arlington, Texas, ICR provides institutional quality investment delivery designed for the specific needs of each of its clients.

