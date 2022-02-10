Found Realty To Partner With eXp Realty

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Found Realty has always prioritized the human element of the real estate business. Now, the Houston-based brokerage is taking that a step further by partnering with eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the country, to provide agents in Houston with high-tech virtual tools to better serve clients.

Found Realty (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2002, eXp Realty's in-depth virtual platform provides real estate professionals with robust growth and development tools, as well as access to a collaborative network of 73,000 agents. Found Realty owner, Jena Turner, believes this new partnership will be instrumental in helping aspiring local agents break into real estate faster and allow seasoned agents to level up existing skills.

"Real estate professionals are key to helping people navigate two of life's toughest decisions: buying or selling a home. By investing in the growth of our real estate professionals and providing them with the best tools possible, we'll be able to help more people through this important process," Turner said.

The number of agents on the Found Realty team has grown by more than 400% in the last year. Turner says eXp's platform will allow her organization to continue expanding while connecting more independent real estate professionals to shared resources.

"Being an independent realtor is challenging," Turner said. "I have great respect for anyone who operates with an entrepreneurial mindset and takes charge of their professional growth. At Found Reality, real estate professionals can focus on their growth while enjoying the shared resources that a partnership with eXp Realty offers." For more information, contact Jena Turner or Shenan Lopez at (713) 504-8660, jena@foundrealtyhouston.com or shenandoalopez@gmail.com.

About eXp Realty:

eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is also one of the fastest-growing firms worldwide with more than 73,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong. Learn more at https://exprealty.com/ .

Media Contact: Jena Turner or Shenan Lopez

Phone Number: (713) 504-8660

Email: jena@foundrealtyhouston.com or shenandoalopez@gmail.com

Website: foundrealtyhouston.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Found Realty