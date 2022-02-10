Climavision adds Cargill to Weather Analytics Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climavision, a pioneering weather tech company that is leveraging high-resolution radar and satellites to fill existing coverage gaps and vastly improve the accuracy of weather forecasting, today announced that agricultural commodity leader Cargill will be leveraging Climavision's commodity risk management solution to assist its agricultural businesses.

Cargill is using Climavision's proprietary approach to weather to help determine risk levels to agriculture around the world. Climavision's unique forecasting product will enable Cargill to better understand the impact of weather changes and accurately predict upcoming threats, such as large storms, floods, or droughts.

"Traditional commodity weather forecasting has long played a critical role for companies like Cargill, but climate change now demands a higher level of forecasting detail and immediacy," said Climavision Co-Founder and CEO Chris Goode. "Severe weather events are happening more frequently and require a change in approach in how agricultural companies manage risk. Climavision's ability to provide highly skilled forecasting models on a real-time basis around the world will enable Cargill to better manage risk in an increasingly volatile weather landscape."

"Climavision's global modeling capabilities for agriculture were a key factor for Cargill in choosing to partner with them," said James Weed, vice president, Trading Data & Analytics Lead, Cargill. "Their approach to proprietary data and forecasting will play a critical role for Cargill's agricultural businesses. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Climavision as they continue pushing the bleeding edge of weather technology."

The agricultural sector represents one of the many industries that can improve performance and manage climate risk with advanced weather forecasting technology. Climavision helps companies across logistics, media, transportation, etc. to better predict and manage disruptions from adverse weather events to climate disasters.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high-resolution weather radar and satellite network combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise to reduce existing coverage gaps and drastically improve forecast ability. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology weather solutions reduces the economic risks of climate change on companies, governments, and societies alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

