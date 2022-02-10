CBD Kratom Spreads the Love in Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom, the largest privately-owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States, announced today the opening of its fourth Philadelphia-area store at 218 E. Lancaster Ave. in South Wayne.

The new store debuts with a soft opening today, Thursday, February 10 followed by an invite-only (open to media) VIP Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, February 17, featuring the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, State Sen. Amanda Cappalletti, local officials, influencers and other dignitaries. The grand opening weekend will be held from Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20. Festivities include opportunities to win free products and take advantage of special promotions from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday (while supplies last), a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" sale from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and special offers on "Spread the Love Mystery Boxes."

"Both Philadelphia and South Wayne have rich and storied histories, and we are proud to be making some history of our own with the opening of our 50th store," said Ocean Cohen, Director of Retail Growth and Development, CBD Kratom. "We wanted to ensure our 50th store was in a special and historic place that people love. In fact, our theme for the new store opening is 'Spread the Love' in the City of Brotherly Love."

The new South Wayne location continues to widen CBD Kratom's footprint in Philadelphia. In late January, the company opened its third Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. CBD Kratom also has stores in Media and Center City West.

"The addition of a fourth store really shows our passion for the City of Brotherly Love, South

Wayne, and our customers," Cohen said. "Hitting the 50-store mark in Philly is really exciting but this milestone could not have been achieved without our loyal customers. We are truly grateful and thankful for them."

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

Since opening its first store in 2016, CBD Kratom has expanded significantly throughout the country with 50 locations throughout six major cities: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. Known for its excellent customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively-trained and knowledgeable team helps customers find the right products for their unique needs while also educating them through the world of cannabis and kratom. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com .

