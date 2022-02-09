Butler/Till Marketing/Media Agency Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

Employee-Owned Company Ranked Among the Top Three Percent of Google Partners in the United States

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler/Till , an employee-owned independent marketing agency and one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, today announced that it has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. This distinction empowers Butler/Till to offer its clients exclusive access to early-stage Google products, services and support, giving them a competitive edge over other brands.

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program .

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

"As a Google Premier Partner, we can offer our clients access to powerful resources from one of the world's largest media companies, helping them drive innovation and maximize results," said Scott Ensign, Vice President of Strategy at Butler/Till. "This distinction also helps Butler/Till evolve and grow our business by enabling collaboration with other Premier Partners and Google leadership to help us navigate and lead a rapidly evolving industry."

Butler/Till is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Butler/Till

Butler/Till is a 100% employee-owned and women-owned marketing agency headquartered in Rochester, NY. Also, as a Certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. For more information, visit butlertill.com .

