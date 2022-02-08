Civic Leadership: Honda Civic is America's Best-Selling Retail Passenger Car for 6th Straight Year

- Civic continues its reign as retail No. 1 passenger car in America fueled by the popularity of all-new 2022 models

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the popularity of the all-new 11th-generation Civic, recently named the 2022 North American Car of the Year, the Honda Civic is the best-selling retail passenger car in the U.S. for the sixth year in a row1. Civic has also dominated the compact car segment for 12 consecutive years and in 2021, captured one in four retail sales in the category2.

A major gateway to the Honda brand, Civic continues to lead the industry with key customer groups:

Since 2011 3 , Civic is the No. 1 vehicle among Millennial buyers.

It also has captured the most Gen Z buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural buyers in the industry for the past six years4.

Honda has sold nearly 2 million Civics in the U.S. since 2016 and Civic is the No. 1 selling certified pre-owned car in America in each of the past three years5. And now the all-new 2022 Civic leads its competitive segment in residual value6, according to J.D. Power.

"Our all-new 11th-generation Civic is the benchmark for the compact car class and a runaway success with young, first time and multicultural buyers," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales. "Coupled with the HR-V and our CPO program, Honda has a strong three pillar approach to capturing young and first-time buyers into the future."

The 2022 Civic Sedan, sporty Civic Hatchback, and performance Civic Si Sedan deliver fun-to-drive dynamics, stylish design, an award-winning interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge standard technology. An all-new, high-performance Civic Type R will join the lineup this year. Learn more about the Honda Civic lineup here.

Introduced in 1973, Civic is the longest-running automotive nameplate in Honda history and is one of the top three best-selling cars in America over the past five decades with more than 12 million units sold7.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

