Pilot Company expands American Heart Month Campaign with more ways to give this February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is kicking off its annual American Heart Month Campaign with new ways for guests to give in support of heart health this February at more than 670 participating travel centers across North America.

This is the sixth year Pilot Company has teamed up with the American Heart Association for its Life is Why™ cause marketing campaign – inspiring guests to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by donating online or at participating Pilot Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from February 1-28.

New initiatives include donations through the purchase of Pilot Flying J eGift cards, and in-store donations will be accepted at Flying J locations in Canada from February 22 – February 28 to benefit the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (Heart & Stroke).

"Over the past five years, we've been able to raise more than $5 million to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association," said Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant of Pilot Company. "This shows that every donation made, whether it's a $3 paper heart or the extra change from rounding up a purchase, adds up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our guests and team members across North America. We hope you'll join us again this year in giving back to both the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada."

Pilot Company's fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Heart Icons : $1 , $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers all February to benefit the American Heart Association and at Flying J locations in Canada from February 22-28 to benefit Heart & Stroke. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation*: During the month of February, guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts to the American Heart Association on the pin-pad during checkout at participating U.S. travel centers. In Canada , guests can opt to round up or donate to Heart & Stroke through the cashier from February 22-28 . 100% of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

eGift Cards : For every heart themed Pilot Flying J eGift card sold in February, the company will donate 10% of the proceeds to the American Heart Association, up to $10,000 .

Donate Online: A donation link is available on the Pilot Flying J campaign : A donation link is available on the Pilot Flying J campaign website throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate to the American Heart Association.

To promote healthier lifestyles on the road, guests can find exclusive deals during February in the myRewards Plus™ app to save on healthier food and beverage options at Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.**

For more information about the company's American Heart Month campaign, visit pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why and to find nearby travel center locations, download the myRewards Plus™ app. To learn more about American Heart Association's Life is Why™ campaign, visit heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign and to learn more about Heart & Stroke, visit heartandstroke.ca.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

**Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight to beat heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

